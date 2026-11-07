Free Steam RPG Buriedbornes Surges in Popularity Amidst Dungeon Crawler Carl Success

Discover Buriedbornes, a free dark fantasy roguelike on Steam and mobile. The game gains attention as Dungeon Crawler Carl expands with sequels and a live-action TV adaptation.

The popularity of the Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise has reached unprecedented heights, capturing the imagination of science fiction and LitRPG fans worldwide. The series has secured seven sequels, with an additional eighth book on the horizon, alongside an upcoming live-action television adaptation. This massive expansion of the universe provides a perfect backdrop for exploring other titles within the same genre, particularly those available at no cost to players.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Phenomenon and Future Projects

The narrative of Dungeon Crawler Carl follows Carl and his ex-girlfriend's cat, Princess Donut, after an alien corporation seizes control of Earth's resources. The pair participates in an intergalactic reality TV show that involves dangerous dungeon crawling. The franchise, authored by Matt Dinniman, originally published by Penguin Random House on September 21, 2020, has grown significantly in scope and cultural impact. This growth creates a fertile ground for similar games to attract new audiences who are eager for immersive, strategy-heavy experiences.

Also read Dungeon Crawler Carl Floor Guide: Which Book Covers Which Level

Buriedbornes Game Mechanics and Dark Fantasy Lore

Amidst this surge in interest, Buriedbornes, developed by Nussygame, offers a compelling free alternative for fans of the genre. Released in 2022, this turn-based strategy roguelike dark fantasy RPG is currently rated 'Very Positive' on Steam. The game's synopsis describes an endless and merciless warfare where the oldest and most abhorrent prophecy has become reality. Players choose their job, select weapons and skills, and march forward to defeat terrible enemies using deep strategy and character synergy.

The core mechanism of Buriedbornes revolves around high stakes and permanent consequences. Upon dying, players lose all their belongings, and heroes cannot always be revived. Instead, players take on the role of the 'roaming dead' to approach the enemy who vanquished them. If the player successfully kills that specific enemy, they loot their supplies, which can be the difference between life and death in subsequent runs. This system encourages careful planning and tactical prowess in every engagement.

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Community Reception and Player Engagement Metrics

Community feedback highlights the game's depth and value, with players praising its ARPG gameplay and unique build possibilities. One reviewer noted that it beats thousands of pay-to-play games, emphasizing the insane value Nussygame brings to the table for free. The reviewer mentioned that while it is not for everyone, the deep systems allow for mastery similar to Buriedbornes 2, potentially sucking players in for over a week of continuous play. Another player reported logging over 100 hours across mobile, emulator, and Steam platforms, citing significant 'dopamine hits' despite complex mechanics involving skins, souls, gems, and prismatic dragons.

Accessibility and Platform Availability for Gamers

Buriedbornes is free to download on Steam and is also available on mobile devices, making it accessible to a wide range of audiences. The game allows players to collect Soulstones, which can be used to buy many special jobs along the way. This feature adds layers of customization and progression to the hardcore dungeon RPG experience. For those looking to spend many hours engaged in a dark fantasy setting, Buriedbornes presents a viable and highly-rated option that complements the excitement surrounding the Dungeon Crawler Carl universe.