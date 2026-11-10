Five Free Steam Games Added as AI Flooding Makes Curation Critical for Players

Five newly added free Steam games, including Kingslayers, Fallgate, and Beluga Polo, can be kept permanently with no strings attached. Some are worth trying, while others may be best skipped.

Steam has added five new free-to-keep games to its storefront as of November 2026, offering players a diverse range of genres from PvPvE roguelikes to idle auto-battlers without any upfront cost. This latest batch arrives as the platform faces increasing scrutiny over low-effort titles flooding the market due to the rapid rise of AI in video game development. Players now face a heightened need for careful curation to identify genuine hidden gems among the deluge of automated content.

The newest additions include Kingslayers, a PvPvE roguelike that allows players to choose teams of heroes to dominate the board or compete in dedicated single-player modes. The game features a plethora of content catering to broken builds and is currently eyeing a full release in just four months. Its inclusion highlights Steam's ongoing commitment to offering high-quality experiences that do not require financial investment.

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Fallgate rounds out the shooter selections as a free first-person shooter that aims to replicate the glory days of classic arena shooters. Sporting a minimalist art style and a blisteringly fast pace, Fallgate delivers a commendable classic FPS experience for players looking to compete against friends. The title stands out as a nostalgic yet modern option for fans of the genre.

A Tale Amidst Memories offers a contrasting single-player experience as a short but sweet side-scrolling platformer. Players assume the role of a bunny plushie attempting to reunite with a childhood best friend through a narrative filled with stunning visuals and smooth platforming. The contemplative tone of the game provides a serene break from the high-intensity action of the other picks.

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Taskbar Legends introduces an online idle auto-battler that runs on the taskbar, allowing players to embark on journeys across their desktop while characters duke it out against opponents. Although the game features fairly expensive microtransactions, it can be enjoyed for free for the most part. Players can engage deeply with hero selection and strategy or simply sit back and relax as the game plays itself.

Beluga Polo completes the list as a quirky party game where players control teams of four swimmers in quick three-minute matches. The title does not take itself seriously and offers a lighthearted tone suitable for casual sessions with friends. Each match focuses on scoring goals in a 1v1 format that emphasizes fun over competitive rigor.

The integration of these titles underscores the importance of player diligence when building a library. While Steam continues to add free games, the current landscape requires users to sort through the catalog to find worthwhile experiences. The rise of AI-generated content has made it harder to judge what is genuinely worth time, elevating the value of curated recommendations.

Readers are encouraged to keep an eye on the platform for additional free titles as more options are likely to appear in the near future. The planned full release of Kingslayers in four months marks a specific upcoming milestone for the current selection. Maintaining an updated library without spending money remains a viable strategy for savvy gamers.