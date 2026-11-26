New free Steam games arrived ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, including zombie survival Terminus: Day Zero and historical visual novel Amber Eyes.

Several new free games have arrived on Steam ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, giving PC players a fresh set of no-cost titles to try. Steam, the platform developed by Valve and first released on September 12, 2003, has become the home of gaming for many players.

PC players now outnumber console players by almost 10-to-1, which makes Steam a major destination for anyone looking to play games without spending money. The new arrivals include Terminus: Day Zero, Might and Magic The Card Game, Lavender's The One Stop Potion Shop, and Amber Eyes.

Also read How To Watch & Livestream All NFL Thanksgiving Week Games Online & On TV

Terminus Day Zero and Might and Magic Explained

Terminus: Day Zero is a short zombie survival game that places players in the shoes of Daisy, a young girl who is home alone when the zombie outbreak happens for the first time. The game is played from a top-down perspective, and players must do everything they can to stay alive.

Because Daisy is a small child, the game focuses more on stealth and hiding than on fighting zombies with a bat. The developer also has a sequel on the way relatively soon, giving players a chance to see what the studio has been cooking up.

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Might and Magic The Card Game is a card battler set within the universe of the historically important fantasy series. Players command heroes, summon creatures, and cast spells in an attempt to drain their opponents' life before the opponents do the same to them.

Reviews for Might and Magic The Card Game are currently mixed. Patches are rolling out all the time, and they could address players' most egregious complaints.

The One Stop Potion Shop and Amber Eyes Overview

Lavender's The One Stop Potion Shop is a shopkeeping game in which players dispense magical potions to an increasingly strange series of patrons. The game looks very sweet and is described as a strong choice for players who want something not too taxing mechanically.

The article suggests The One Stop Potion Shop is probably the best option of the group for players trying to recover from a large meal. It is a relaxed pick compared with the other free titles on the list.

Amber Eyes is a short kinetic visual novel set in the Free City of Danzig in the 1930s. The story touches on serious topics and is set when Europe was about to enter the conflagration to end all conflagrations.

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Amber Eyes also uses real historical photos as part of its gameplay, which the article describes as a nice touch that adds to the historical backdrop.

Why Free Steam Games Matter for Players

The free releases give players a low-cost way to explore new titles without spending the money they work hard to earn. The article notes that all four games are available entirely for free on Steam, with no sign that they will move to a paid model any time soon.

The list is not limited to these four titles. More free games are being added all the time, so players heading into the weekend can browse Steam for entirely new options.

Counter-Strike and Warframe remain the options many players already choose. The article points out that the newer free releases offer a wider range of experiences beyond those familiar favorites.