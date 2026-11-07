Free Spewpa Mystery Gift Expires November 18 in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Game Freak offers a limited-time free Spewpa Mystery Gift in Pokémon Legends Z-A. Secure this Bug-type Pokémon before November 18 to potentially evolve into a rare Vivillon pattern.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A continues to expand its content library through special distributions and time-limited events long after its initial release. These recurring updates ensure that both returning veterans and new players entering Lumiose City have fresh incentives to remain engaged with the title. While the developer will eventually halt these distributions, the current stream of freebies provides a significant value boost to the gaming experience.

Limited Time Mystery Gift Details

The most critical current offer is a free download available exclusively before November 18. This specific opportunity allows players to obtain a free Mystery Gift from Game Freak, a developer known for frequently distributing Pokémon and items to the community. The featured gift is Spewpa, a Bug-type Pokémon originally introduced in Generation 6 of the main series franchise.

Also read Pokémon Delta Reign Arrives Tomorrow — What to Know Before Shopping the Season's Biggest TCG Drop

This digital distribution cuts out the necessity for players to hunt down the creature in the wild or raise it from a Scatterbug at level 9. Instead, the gift is added directly to the player's account, providing immediate access to the Pokémon. The process is designed to be straightforward for anyone owning a copy of the game.

Claiming Process and Technical Requirements

To receive the Spewpa Mystery Gift, players must navigate to the main menu and select Link Play. From that submenu, users should choose Mystery Gift followed by Get via Internet. This sequence triggers the download of the Pokémon to the save file. An active internet connection is required for this transaction, even though a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not necessary.

Advertisement

There are strict limitations on this offer that players must respect. Only one Spewpa can be claimed per save file, ensuring the item remains a unique bonus rather than a farmable resource. Additionally, the Nintendo Account linked to the console must be registered for the gift to be accepted by the system.

Evolving into Vivillon and Pattern Variants

Once obtained, the Spewpa can be leveled up to 12 to evolve into Vivillon, a Butterfly Pokémon with significant visual diversity. Vivillon features one of 16 unique wing patterns that vary by region and game version. Unfortunately, the Mystery Gift does not guarantee a specific pattern, leaving players to hope for their desired variant.

For those who receive an unwanted pattern, the game offers alternative methods to complete a collection. Players can locate Spewpa in the wild within Wild Zone 4 during the day. The creature also appears in trees and grassy areas throughout Lumiose City, allowing for natural hunting.

Event Deadline and Collection Goals

The deadline for claiming this gift is November 18 at 9 pm ET. After this time, the link will expire and the opportunity will vanish until a future event. This distribution provides a small but meaningful addition for fans of the franchise.

Advertisement

The release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A on October 16, 2025, established a strong foundation for the series. Developed by Game Freak and Creatures Inc. and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, the title has received positive reception. This limited-time event serves as a targeted reward for dedicated collectors hunting every Vivillon variant.