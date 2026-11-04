Free Speech For People Launches Impeach Trump Campaign

Nonprofit Free Speech For People initiates the Time to Impeach campaign, urging the new House to hold President Trump accountable for constitutional violations.

The nonpartisan legal advocacy group Free Speech For People officially launched the "Time to Impeach" campaign today. This initiative urges newly elected members of the House of Representatives to initiate proceedings against President Donald Trump immediately upon convening in January.

Campaign Targets Constitutional Violations

Free Speech For People leads this national nonpartisan effort calling for Trump's removal due to allegations spanning twenty-seven separate grounds. The organization argues that these actions constitute hundreds of impeachable offenses committed during Trump's second term.

Also read Woman makes speech during brother’s wedding, then her heart stops

Alexandra Flores-Quilty, the campaign director at Free Speech For People, emphasized the oath members of Congress take to support the Constitution. She stated that those controlling the House possess both the power and the responsibility to hold the president accountable through impeachment when he violates these foundational laws.

The push for impeachment has gained momentum throughout Trump's recent time in office. On September fifteenth, one hundred forty-seven House members voted to advance articles of impeachment originally introduced by Congressman Al Green of Texas.

Allegations Regarding Federal Agency Operations

Green accused the president of abusing his powers by allowing federal agencies to operate without adequate oversight. Specifically, the charges cite Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement as entities acting with impunity.

Advertisement

The articles of impeachment allege that these agencies have engaged in assaults and unjustified killings. Furthermore, the filings claim that these actions represent severe violations of due process and the constitutional separation of powers.

Leadership Calls for Strict Accountability

John Bonifaz, the president of Free Speech For People, asserted that the Framers designed the Impeachment Clause for moments like this. He described Trump as a corrupt and dangerous executive who tramples on the rule of law and the Constitution itself.

Bonifaz warned that if Congress fails to act, it will set a dangerous precedent. This inaction would allow Trump and any future president to operate above the law, thereby undermining the constitutional framework of the United States.

The organization argues that the Constitution demands the impeachment and removal of Trump from public office. They view this action as the only acceptable remedy to address the alleged abuses of power by the current administration.

Democratic Leadership Responds to Pressure

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Wednesday that he has not had a single member of the House Democratic caucus discuss impeachment with him. He emphasized that the caucus has been relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability issues.

Jeffries stated that the House serves as a separate and coequal branch of government. He indicated that under his leadership, Congress will serve as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch.

Advertisement

Committee Chairs Keep Options Open

Despite Jeffries' comments, other prominent Democrats remain open to the possibility. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who is in line to take over as chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year, would not take a third impeachment of the president off the table.

Moulton noted that Trump has already been impeached twice. He pointed out that this gives Trump fifty percent of all presidential impeachments in American history, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the situation.

Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who leads the impeachment effort, addressed critics who argue that a third impeachment should be taboo. He stated that impeachment cannot be a fetish, but it also cannot be a taboo in the face of such executive overreach.

Raskin described impeachment as one of the people's major instruments of constitutional self-defense. He argued that this tool is necessary to check a president who continues to act like a king or an emperor rather than an elected official.

Election Context and Foreign Policy Backlash

The political backdrop for this campaign includes significant voter dissatisfaction with foreign policy. Exit polling indicates that seventy-four percent of voters cited the ongoing war on Iran as a crucial or major factor in their vote during the midterms.

Democrats won sixty-three percent of the votes from those who identified the war as a key issue. Meanwhile, sixty-three percent of voters said the administration made the wrong decision in taking military action against Iran.