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Free speech absolutist Charlie Kirk still cancelling people from beyond the grave

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Free speech absolutist Charlie Kirk still cancelling people from beyond the grave
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Free speech absolutist Charlie Kirk still cancelling people from beyond the grave

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, two popular podcast hosts are now facing calls for cancellation from fans of late, self-proclaimed free speech absolutist Charlie Kirk.who repeatedly boasted that there’s no such thing as hate speech, was the fleeting subject of a bout of quickly stifled laughter from hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan on their latestonly matters when the “jokes” are about things and people they don’t personally like.

Also readLiberal podcasters apologize after laughing at joke about digging up Charlie Kirk's body

advertisers Chewy and CashApp, among several others, have fled the show, with Welch and Sullivan editing out the brief segment from their online broadcast. In a statement following the not-at-all hypocritical outcry and resulting advertiser exodus, Welch and Sullivan posted, “On Thursday’s show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize.

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” They also noted that they have long been advocates for “sensible gun control,” unlike Kirk, who famously stated that kids murdered in school shootings every year were just “” of allowing literally anyone to carry guns at any time, anywhere. Welch and Sullivan also made a donation to gun control group

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