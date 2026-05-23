Free Pokemon Distributions at the Pokemon Japan Championships

The upcoming Pokemon Japan Championships will feature two new free Pokemon distributions, giving fans the chance to catch Charizard or a Filigree Ball with its holder figure. The Anime Themed Ball will also be given away as a May 2026 online competition prize. Those who attend the Championships in person can claim a Charizard, while livestream viewers can claim a Charizard in a Cherish Ball. Nerder Collective reported that the Charizard obtained in the Anime Themed Ball will have the moves Flare Blitz, Dragon Claw, Thunder Punch, and Dragon Dance as its default lineup.

The Pokemon Japan Championships , happening from June 6th to 7th in Yokohama, Japan, is an exciting event for competitive Pokemon fans. Two new free Pokemon distributions are coming, allowing fans to catch new fire-type Charizard or receive a free Filigree Ball with its holder figure.

In-person attendees will be able to claim these Pokemon, while those tuning into the livestream can catch Charizard in a Cherish Ball. A third new distribution will be given away during a May 2026 online competition, where participants can get a Gallade and 100 Quick Coupons. Catch these free Pokemon while you can, as the codes and giveaways will be exclusive to in-person attendees and livestreamers, respectively





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Pokemon Japan Championships Competitive Play New Free Distributions Charizard Filigree Ball May 2026 Online Competition In-Person Attendees Livestream Viewers

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