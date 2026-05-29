Free Play Days: Dying Light, Formula Legends, Gears of War: Reloaded, and High on Life 2 Available to Play for Free

XBOX is offering four new titles as part of its Free Play Days promotion, including Dying Light, Formula Legends, Gears of War: Reloaded, and High on Life 2. Two of these titles, Gears of War: Reloaded and High on Life 2, do not require a Game Pass subscription to play for a limited time.

XBOX has been making headlines for reasons both exciting and controversial lately, with Microsoft facing ongoing scrutiny over layoffs, studio restructuring, and Microsoft's somewhat unnecessary recent shift to the all-caps XBOX branding.

At the same time, XBOX is pushing forward with major changes to Game Pass as well as price increases, while news about Project Helix has gamers worried they may have to take out a second mortgage to get the next XBOX console when it finally does release. Despite the uncertainty surrounding some of Microsoft's gaming decisions and the increasing cost of being an XBOX gamer, they continue to give players plenty of reasons to log in each week.

Whether through new Game Pass additions, limited-time events, or free game promotions, there's always something interesting to check out. This weekend is no exception, and players can officially check out two hit games until May 31 entirely for free, no Game Pass subscription required. As part of this weekend's Free Play Days promotion, there are four new titles available for gamers, two of which you don't need a Game Pass subscription to play until May 31.

Dying Light, Formula Legends, Gears of War: Reloaded, and High on Life 2 are officially available to play for free until this Sunday, with Gears Reloaded and High on Life 2 not needing a Game Pass subscription to play for a limited time. Gears of War: Reloaded is a remastered edition of the original 2006 XBOX classic, featuring enhanced graphics and performance, as well as more modernized multiplayer support.

Developed by The Coalition, the release introduces Marcus Fenix's battle against the Locust Horde to a new generation while preserving the quintessential shooter experience that defined the franchise. High on Life 2 is the sequel to Squanch Games' hit sci-fi shooter, expanding on the original's blend of fast-paced combat, featuring hilarious talking alien weapons and comedy-based gameplay. The game sends players on a new intergalactic adventure filled with bizarre worlds, and features tons of eccentric characters.

There's one caveat here, which is that High on Life 2 is only available for free for a 5-hour limited trial, though you'll be able to get about halfway through the game with that much time, since it's a relatively short experience overall assuming you stick to the main story of course. Free Play days are a recurring XBOX promotion that are typically released for Game Pass subscribers to download and play selected games for free for a limited time, usually from Thursday through Sunday, though this week has some unique freebies that all gamers can snag.

Unfortunately, while these are free for the weekend, you won't be able to keep them forever, as Free Play Days are primarily designed to give players a chance to see if they're interested in buying the full game. Still, it's a great opportunity to check out some free content on XBOX, even if for a short amount of time





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XBOX Free Play Days Game Pass Gears Of War: Reloaded High On Life 2

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