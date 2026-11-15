Free People’s Biggest Sale of the Year Starts Right Now — Here’s How To Save 25% off Almost Everything

Ready, set, shop!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.biggest and best sale of the year has officially started.

At this point in the month, I’m sure you’re starting to see a ton of brands havepop up all over the mall and on your social media feeds. And while most brands have pretty predictable deals that may or may not get us excited to; however, like plenty of other brands, Free People kicked off their iconic sale today, just a few weeks early.

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Here, find everything you need to know about the sale, plus some must-have picks worth shopping that are definitely worth the splurge.take 20% off purchases of $250-$499, or take 25% off purchases of $500 or more . The sale is available only online, and some exclusions apply, including gift cards and select brands like Citizens of Humanity, Barbour, MOU, and more. The discount is automatically applied to your cart once you reach the amount threshold before taxes and shipping.

You can read more about the fine detailsSince it’s starting early, it’s hard to tell. There’s a chance that Free People will continue this sale all the way into Black Friday.

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However, with this being a once-a-year kinda thing, we’re not expecting it to last that long. But we’ll keep our ears to the street, and as soon as we know more, we’ll keep you posted. Whatever your heart desires! With Free People being as expensive as it is, this is the chance to treat yourself to something nice.

But since it’s the season of giving, this is also a great opportunity to get something special for someone who really deserves it. Below, we’ve gathered a handful of our favorite Free People finds we’d love to see in our carts this weekend. But don’t wait too long to shop! With a sale this good, the best stuff could sell out before the weekend’s over. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.