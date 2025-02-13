Free Muni Service This Weekend for NBA All-Star & Chinese New Year Celebrations

SFMTA to offer free buses and light rail except cable cars for both events. Road closures and reroutes expected.

The San Francisco Muni cipal Transportation Agency ( SFMTA ) announced on Wednesday that all Muni services, except for cable cars, will be free of charge this weekend to accommodate the NBA All-Star Game and the Chinese New Year Parade festivities. The agency had previously released detailed information earlier this week regarding the impact of these two major events on transportation within San Francisco, including anticipated road closures and bus reroutes .

The free transit service will be accessible throughout both Saturday and Sunday, encouraging attendees of the events to utilize public transportation instead of driving. However, it's important to note that regular fares will still apply for riding any of the city's cable car lines. According to transit officials, street closures associated with All-Star Weekend festivities will primarily concentrate in the neighborhoods surrounding Moscone and Chase Centers. For further details about the activities taking place during NBA All-Star 2025, please visit the city's official NBA All-Star 2025 webpage.The Chinese New Year Parade and the accompanying Chinese New Year Community Street Fair, both scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, will also lead to street closures and Muni reroutes along Grant Avenue, spanning from California Street to Broadway. For comprehensive travel and transit updates pertaining to the Lunar New Year and the Chinese New Year Parade, please refer to the San Francisco Lunar New Year Travel and Transit Updates webpage





