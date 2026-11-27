Download five free PlayStation Network avatars featuring characters from Spider-Man: Brand-New Day. No subscription required for this limited-time PSN offer.

PlayStation has made five new profile avatars available for free download, featuring characters from the animated film Spider-Man: Brand-New Day. This offer allows users to customize their PlayStation Network identity with imagery from the recent release without any cost or subscription requirements.

Free Avatars From New Spider-Man Movie

Users can now obtain avatars representing Spider-Man, Ned, MJ, The Punisher, and Jean Grey. These digital items were initially released to coincide with the film's original launch but have resurfaced following a recent re-release of the movie. The collection provides a direct visual link to the live-action film's main cast for fans of the franchise.

Also read Co-Creator Of Spider-Man Noir, Fabrice Sapolsky, Needs You For Kung-Fu

How To Redeem The Free PSN Items

To acquire all five avatars simultaneously, users must visit the official PlayStation Store and redeem specific codes provided for their region. Once redeemed, the items can be set as the primary profile picture or switched between freely. This process is straightforward and does not require navigating complex menus or making additional purchases.

No Subscription Required For Access

Although Sony originally stated that a subscription was needed, users have successfully downloaded these items without an active PlayStation Plus membership. The avatars are completely free for all users while they remain available on the store. This decision removes the typical paywall associated with many digital extras on the platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connection To Marvel Spider-Man Games

This release complements the existing success of the Marvel's Spider-Man video game series by Insomniac Games. The games have generated billions in revenue and are praised for their open-world New York setting. These avatars serve as a bonus for players who swing through the city in the game or watch the films.

Limited Time Offer And Future Updates

The avatars may eventually be removed from the store or the redemption codes may stop working. Fans are encouraged to claim them while they are still accessible. This freebie provides entertainment while the community awaits news on Marvel's Spider-Man 3 or potential DLC for the second game.