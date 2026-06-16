Free Juneteenth events planned at LA County parks

Los Angeles County Parks will host a series of free Juneteenth celebrations across the county this month.

A Juneteenth flag flies on a float during the 45th annual Juneteenth National Independence Day celebrations in Galveston, Texas, on June 15, 2024. Juneteenth falls on June 19 and has often been celebrated on the third Saturday in June, to mark the end of slavery in the US.

Los Angeles County Parks will host a series of free Juneteenth celebrations across the county this month. The family-friendly events will feature live entertainment, cultural activities, workshops, sports tournaments and community programming honoring Black culture, freedom, resilience and community, according to organizers. A signature celebration is scheduled for June 20 at 10 a.m. at Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village.

Additional events are planned June 18 at 4 p.m. at Valleydale Park in Azusa, June 25 at 4 p.m. at El Cariso Community Regional Park in Sylmar and June 27 at 11 a.m. at Don Knabe Park in Cerritos. Programming will include live music, performances, workshops, food vendors, children's and teen zones and other community activities, organizers said.

“We're proud to continue this important tradition of celebrating Juneteenth across LA County Parks,'' Norma E. García-González, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, said in a statement. “Our parks bring people together, and these celebrations provide an opportunity to honor the history, culture and lasting contributions of Black communities while fostering connection, understanding and community pride. ”Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more.

Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. All events are free and open to the public, with no registration required. Food will be available for purchase from local vendors, officials said.





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