Free home repairs help local brothers preserve their mother’s legacy

A partnership between Wealth Watchers and the United Way is helping eligible seniors repair their homes and stay there.

Timothy Brock and his brother, Terrance, are working to preserve the home their mother left them. Built in 1956, the New Town house needs new screens, a wheelchair ramp and a roof.

“In the Bible, it says you should leave a legacy for your family, and she truly tried to do that for me and my brother,” Brock said, referring to his mother who spent decades working as a nurse and buying property as she could afford it. Brock has tried to keep up with the repairs himself, but his income doesn’t provide enough left over to offset rising material costs.

Also read Manchester United Reportedly Nearing Deal To Hire USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino

“A sheet of OSB that once cost $5 or $6 now costs about $30, so you do the math,” he explained about trying to afford to put a new roof on his home. For many senior citizens, major repairs can be out of reach. Carrie Davis, President and CEO of Wealth Watchers, said the organization often hears from older residents living without air conditioning or heat, or dealing with leaks that can affect their health.

“It’s so important that these seniors remain in their home and have a home that they can pass on to their kids,” Davis said. Through a partnership with the United Way, Wealth Watchers is helping facilitate repairs to the Brock brothers’ home, including a new roof, bathroom repairs and energy-efficient windows. The improvements are also intended to make the home safer and less expensive to maintain.

Advertisement

“We want to make it energy efficient so we can lower their utility costs,” explained Davis. The Brock home is one of five on the same New Town street in Jacksonville selected to receive free repairs. Homeowners must be at least 65 years old and meet income requirements. Wealth Watchers also helps coordinate a home inspection as part of the application process.

Brock is relieved to receive the free repairs and said he is most looking forward to the peace of mind that will come with knowing the repairs are taken care of—and that his mother’s legacy can continue in the home she bought for her sons. How to apply: Call Wealth Watchers at 904-265-4736 to learn more about home repair assistance.

Wealth Watchers is also seeking volunteers to help spruce up the Brock home and four of his neighbors’ homes on Saturday, Nov. 14, through its Home For The Holidays campaign. Planned projects for Friday include landscaping, painting, pressure washing and yard cleanup. Call Wealth Watchers for volunteer details.