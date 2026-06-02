Free Game Alert: Gravity Circuit Now 100% Free on Steam Until June 14

Steam users have until Sunday, June 14, to claim the critically acclaimed 2023 hit Gravity Circuit, a 2D pixel-art style action platformer from indie developers Domesticated Ant Games. The side-scroller hit was developed in the spirit of console classics, and follows Kai, a lone operative war hero who harnesses the mysterious powers of the Gravity Circuit, on an adventure in a futuristic world inhabited by sentient robots.

If you're on the lookout for free game s this month on Steam , the platform is already off to a great start, with several new additions early this week to get the ball rolling.

Gamers can expect a host of new additions to the free-to-play library as well this month, not to mention there's already one new free game listing in celebration of Pride Month, with more likely on the way. Further, while free offers often come limited to just a short window or only let players try out the games for a limited time as opposed to keeping them forever, there's one excellent new free listing that gamers will definitely want to check out, and they can keep it forever if they grab it before June 14.

That gives you nearly two weeks to take advantage and snag this 95% user-rated banger from 2023. Steam users have until Sunday, June 14, to claim the critically acclaimed 2023 hit Gravity Circuit, a 2D pixel-art style action platformer from indie developers Domesticated Ant Games.

The side-scroller hit was developed in the spirit of console classics, and follows Kai, a lone operative war hero who harnesses the mysterious powers of the Gravity Circuit, on an adventure in a futuristic world inhabited by sentient robots. Reminiscent of classic platformers from the 80s and 90s, with action dialed to maximum, channel your power into your fists and send foes flying, or grapple them to get up close and personal.

In your quest you will acquire many new powers, which will allow you to go even further beyond! Gravity Circuit is currently 100% free to download and keep forever, and is highly rated among fans and critics alike, garnering an 89 Metacritic score and a 95% positive rating on Steam.

Further, if you enjoy the game after taking advantage of the free offer, there's an official sequel in the works that was just announced yesterday, featuring a new storyline that brings back Kai but also introduces a brand-new hero, Cable the Power Circuit. Gravity Circuit 2 is coming to PC and Steam in 2027, and now is the perfect time to see what the hype is about before the follow-up hit officially arrives next year.

Fans of the original game will want to keep a watchful eye on Gravity Circuit 2's progress as it's certain to be just as awesome as the first one, which features 12 different stages that all have their own unique mechanics, putting your platforming and combat skills to the ultimate test. Be sure to give it a try and add it to your Steam library before June 14 at 1:00PM EDT





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