The Los Angeles Chargers were the worst team in football, and it was not particularly close. The basically never played with a lead in 2026, let alone keep game

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett makes a throw against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe basically never played with a lead in 2026, let alone keep games tight. They had no discernable strength , they shocked the football world by not selling off players at the deadline after an 0-8 start and their season was over before the flew to Baltimore for a Monday night game.

Also read Four Storylines For Ravens' Primetime Matchup vs. Chargers

Still, there was reason to like their chances, with Ravens overmatched and outclassed head coach Jesse Minter lacking confidence and gravitas and much of clue, and his mentally soft football team hanging by a thread. And so it stands to reason, that right now, with the Ravens falling immediately behind the Chargers and unable to comeback, losing,, that this failure of a franchise is among the very worst in the NFL.

This defeat cements everything warped and entitled and overhyped about the Ravens “football culture” throughout Eric DeCosta’s inglorious tenure as general manager. It laid all of their self-mythologizing to bare, and further exposed how naïve and callous it was to fire head coach John Harbaugh and replace him with sycophantic replacements who simply were not ready for the job, while DeCosta amassed unchecked power in the process.

This was a football humiliation, even with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Injured Reserve . The Chargers, who recently went 37 straight possessions without scoring, accomplished things they have not done all season; Baltimore is now 3-10 in its last 13 home games and 6-10 in its last 16.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was as good as anyone could have hoped for thrust into a new team midseason after going three-and-out three straight times to start the game. But Zay Flowers’ fumble with about two minutes left negated any chance at a comeback.

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The Ravens were thrashed yet again at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and this front office has been thoroughly exposed – not selling at the trade deadline another signal of their misguided hubris, and Derrick Henry ran 10 times for 10 yards. Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Whichever half Minter needs his defense to show up for, they wilt and collapse and walk all over him and make him look meek. Monday, it was the first half, with the Ravens starting their fourth different quarterback in four weeks and with there going to be a learning curve with Brissett.

So instead of bow up and show up against the worst defense in the NFL, of course Minter’s failure of a unit let LA march all over the field in the first quarter. The Chargers took a fast 7-0 lead, with Justin Herbert carving them his legs and completing big passes when they needed it. They yielded repeated 10-yard runs and quarterback Justin Herbert capped the drive with a 22-yard TD run on third and long.

Baltimore showed why it’s the worst third-and-long defense in the NFL. , and could not get a sack when they needed it yet again . The Ravens allowed 8.0 yards/play in the first quarter to quicky fall behind by two scores. The Chargers had not scored more than 10 points in the first half all season and rolled up 17 Monday.

The Chargers had not led at the half all season, but of course they did here. The Chargers have the worst OL in the NFL, Herbert was sacked eight times in his last game and 31 on the season and went down once at the line of scrimmage in the first half, caught from behind by Mike Green. And Green got to him late, but the Ravens could not win up front and allowed 160 rushing yards in the process.

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Ravens had zero rushing yards in the first half. When they tried to run the ball under center, $17M center Cam Jurgens was absolutely obliterated and tossed around.

It was pretty ugly to watch, Jurgens was getting abused and rookie guard Vega Iaone, on the injured report quite a bit this season, was getting pushed around too before leaving with injury. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten’s blatant tripping attempt was a nice touch to open the second half.

“Jurgens is terrible,” one NFL personnel exec told me during the game. “You don’t have to wait for the film. He can’s handle strength or speed … He looks awful. ” The only chance this team has to run the ball came on sprint plays out of the pistol with Justice Hill.

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Keeping 32-year-old RBis going to go down as yet another ridiculous mistake from DeCosta. He has no chance behind this line, he is cut down behind the line of scrimmage with abandon and without Lamar Jackson creating with his legs Baltimore will not move this ball on anyone on the ground.. It should have happened after three QBs got hurt in about 15 snaps in Buffalo a few weeks back. Close up shop.

The yards before contact have somehow gotten horribly worse every week since DeCosta gotto take Jurgens, who was getting benched, off their hands for a second-round pick before he was benched in Philly. Oh, and rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has gotten pretty predictable, especially with the under center runs.

“You can key on the under-center running game, so obvious,” one defensive coach from another team texted me during the game. Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh meet after the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This head coach – hired to be a functionary for a power-hungry front office – came out last Monday with his notebook filled with talking points and made hints about benching people. He kinda sorta talked tough – as much as someone who has proven to be an utter pushover for his front office and locker room this far can – and then backed it up with nothing.

No messages were sent. It was essentially the same people doing the same things. He made one change – and we told you on “The Daily Flock Show” for a week we thought it was coming. He dropped Kyle Hamilton more in coverage, and he got destroyed by it.

The Chargers kept getting receiver Tre Harris matched up on Hamilton and he killed him on crossers. And he came up with a huge 31-yard sliding catch on an out. Harris has 85 scrimmage yards in the first half and it was often at Hamilton’s expense. The offensive line isn’t just terrible, it’s penalty filled.

Doyle, an alleged “genius” during seven-on-seven drills, has the most penalized offense in the NFL and they also lead in pre-snap infractions, and we got plenty of that from the start Monday. Struggling left tackle Ronnie Stanley – who also needed to be moved at the deadline – bookended the first half with holding penalties in critical spots.

He negated Justice Hill’s 14-yard burst from Baltimore’s endzone and he negated Brissett’s scramble in the two-minute drill at the end of the half. Oh, and there was a delay-of-game in that two-minute drill as well, and of course they had a false start.

In a game that was going to be this close, and with Brissett already having to overcome so much, the rash of early penalties was too much. Add us as a preferred source on