Free community event to celebrate Utah icons and support local youth

You're invited!Ron McBride and Ryan Bowen joined Fresh Living to share about an upcoming event guaranteed to inspire connection and create lasting impact.Join

Former University of Utah football coach Ron McBride and Ryan Bowen joined Fresh Living to share about an upcoming event guaranteed to inspire connection and create lasting impact.

Join Coach Mac to raise funds for his foundation that supports afterschool programs for at-risk students. The evet will also celebrate the contributions of Coach Frank and Barbara Layden, Coach Lavell and Patti Edwards, and Jon Absey, the original Jazz Bear, to the Utah community. The event will take place on June 18, 2026 from 6:30 -9 pm at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Tickets are free!

A head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-oDawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night. “A car just came around the corner, hit it, keptThe small northern Utah airport just completed a major expansion.

The goal isn't just a fresh look — it's about slowing travel down again. Most airports are builFirst responders safely evacuated a man from his Herriman home after a fire fully engulfed the attached garage. Captain Patrick Costin with Unified Fire AuthoriA police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was allegedly stabbing a victim, according to police. Officials with the Ogden Police Department said police





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