Clip Out: Backrooms is a free extraction shooter on Steam that captures the eerie essence of the liminal space universe. Experience procedural horror with friends in this new indie title.

The indie developer Whipli has officially released a new entry in the vast Backrooms franchise, titled Clip Out: Backrooms, on the Steam platform. This free-to-play extraction shooter launched on November 25, offering players a chance to explore the unsettling, yellow-walled liminal spaces that have become a cultural phenomenon. The game joins a growing list of fan-made tributes to the universe created by Kane Parsons in 2022, which originated from a 4Chan image posted in 2002 depicting an empty furniture store.

Extraction Mechanics and Procedural Horror

Clip Out: Backrooms functions as a cooperative survival experience where players must navigate dangerous environments to collect data and extract safely. Each session places one or two players into procedurally generated levels, ensuring that no two visits to the infinite hallways are exactly alike. The primary objective involves exploring these twisted spaces to capture photographs of hostile entities for research purposes, a mechanic designed to enhance the tension of each run.

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The game features thirteen distinct levels that recreate iconic locations from the Backrooms lore, such as Level 0, the Poolrooms, and the Suburbs. These areas are not static; the procedural generation ensures that the layout changes every time players dive in, keeping the experience fresh and unpredictable. Players must manage their resources carefully, returning to a home base after each successful run to earn rewards and upgrade their gear for future attempts.

Atmospheric Design and Multiplayer Dynamics

To maximize the immersive quality of the horror experience, the developers have styled the entire game with a classic PSX and VHS aesthetic. This visual choice makes the gameplay feel like footage recorded on an old camcorder, aligning perfectly with the analog horror roots of the Backrooms universe. The low-fidelity graphics serve to obscure details, forcing players to rely on audio cues and quick reflexes to survive encounters with the entities roaming the halls.

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Multiplayer functionality adds another layer of psychological terror through the use of in-game proximity chat. Friends can choose to explore together or even invade each other's games, creating unpredictable social dynamics. The audio design is crucial, as the sudden silence of a companion during an exploration can be more frightening than any on-screen jump scare, heightening the sense of isolation and dread inherent to the genre.

Community Reception and Competitive Features

Since its launch on November 25, Clip Out: Backrooms has garnered positive feedback from early reviewers on Steam, with players praising its ability to capture the essence of the creepy series. One notable review from Steam user selphae highlighted the game's atmospheric quality, noting the effective use of sound and visuals to simulate the feeling of wet carpet smell and damp environments. Despite a bug that initially locked players in place during multiplayer sessions, the developer Whipli quickly issued a fix, demonstrating a commitment to polishing the player experience.

For those seeking a competitive edge, the game includes a fixed daily map mode that allows players to compete for spots on a global leaderboard. This feature caters to fans who enjoy mastering the layout of specific levels and testing their extraction skills against others. As the developer continues to listen to player feedback and update the experience frequently, Clip Out: Backrooms is positioned as a significant addition to the free-to-play indie landscape.