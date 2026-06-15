Frederik Oldenburg Makes 'Love Island USA' Debut To Host Challenge Tied To Telemundo & Peacock's World Cup Coverage

Frederik Oldenburg made an appearance on Love Island USA Season 8 on Sunday night's episode to host a game tied to the World Cup.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Writes New Song For Live-Action ‘Moana’ With Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho & Catherine Laga’aia SingingThe Islanders joined a soccer-themed challenge hosted by Oldenburg, where they got a little messy as they answered questions about each other.

Oldenburg even took hisTelemundo is scoring big with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Team USA’s opening game, making it the most-watched telecast ever. The match against Paraguay got 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo, Peacock, and Telemundo streaming platforms, the, citing Nielsen preliminary fast nationals. The Spanish-language matchup was up +156% versus the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s comparable first-group telecast at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which was seen by 3.5 million viewers.

Holding the rights of the World Cup through 2030, Telemundo pulled in an average of 2.6 million viewers in 2022. Ahead of the tournament, Joaquín Duro, EVP of sports and head of streaming at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, told“All of the folks that we have watching soccer, we do have ‘next play’ within Peacock, which is another very, very important feature,” Duro said.

“And then we can transition those viewers into the next big streaming moment, which will be our reality and scripted series. ”Wall Street Unsure As Both Sides Claim Win-Win In Fox’s $22B Deal For Streamer‘Only Murders’ Adds Tennant, Coughlan, Whittaker, Broadbent & More For Season 6Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former ‘Love Island’ contestant reacts to Bethlehem mayor and police chief commentsAfter being dumped from the 'Love Island USA' villa, former Lehigh Valley cop finds out his former bosses — the police chief and mayor — weren’t too happy about his TV debut.

Read more »

Love Island USA Season 8: Zach and Kayda's Relationship Dynamics ExplainedLove Island USA Season 8 is currently airing on Peacock, and one of the most discussed couples is Zach and Kayda. In a recent episode, Zach expressed his desire to wait before having sex with Kayda, citing a wish to experience other obstacles in their relationship before fully committing to each other. Kayda was initially concerned about Zach's suggestion, especially given their previous intimate encounter. However, they were able to work through their issues before being sent to the Hideaway at the end of the episode.

Read more »

Love Island USA Cast Reveals Secret Code Word for SexThe Love Island USA cast has revealed that they use a secret code word 'folded' for sex, in addition to the previously known term 'journey'. The show's contestants have shared their experiences of intimacy in the communal bedroom, with some admitting that it can get awkward at night.

Read more »

‘Love Island USA’ is coming to movie theaters for one night onlyHere’s where to watch the June 22 episode on the big screen across Southern California.

Read more »