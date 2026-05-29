Fredericksburg house explosion likely triggered by propane leak after power outage: GCSO

Gillespie County officials say the home explosion in Fredericksburg on Wednesday was likely triggered by a propane leak after an area power outage.The Gillespie

The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office says that the first deputy arrived at the scene at around 8:38 a.m. Wednesday morning. Responders found the two residents of the home, which officials say had significant fire and structural damage.

Investigators say their preliminary findings indicate that the home explosion was caused by a propane gas leak inside. The home is equipped with both propane and electric utilities, with gas lines running throughout the structure. The source of the propane leak remains undetermined, the Sheriff's Office says. Investigators say a power outage occurred at the home the night before, which may have impacted appliances or pilot lights.

Propane gas may have accumulated in the home over potentially several hours. Investigators say the explosion happened after a resident attempted to use the stove. During the fire, ammunition stored inside the home discharged due to extreme heat. The Sheriff's Office say they have yet to find evidence that a crime was committed.

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Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs frNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday. The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year. Trustees voted in November





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