Frederick von Mierers: The Charismatic Cult Leader Who Exploited the Vulnerabilities of Young Models

A new HBO Max documentary series, Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult, revisits the story of Frederick von Mierers, a self-proclaimed 'psychic astrologer' who preyed on the vulnerabilities of young models in the 1980s. He promised them spiritual fulfillment and healing gemstones, but in reality, he was a master manipulator who used his charm and persuasion to separate his followers from their money.

Frederick von Mierers, a self-proclaimed 'psychic astrologer,' claimed to have come from the Arcturus star system. He threw lavish parties in the 1980s, attracting top models and wealthy socialites.

He was known for his charm and charisma, but his true intentions were sinister. Von Mierers preyed on the vulnerabilities of his young followers, exploiting their insecurities and desire for spiritual fulfillment. He promised them healing gemstones, which he claimed would transform their lives and protect them from dark forces.

However, these gemstones were worthless, and von Mierers was simply using his charm and persuasion to separate his followers from their money. He was a master manipulator, using his Eastern philosophy knowledge to sound convincing. He even lied about his own background, claiming to be the orphaned scion of a wealthy Manhattan family. In reality, he was Fred Meyer from suburban Brooklyn, whose father ran a dry-cleaning business.

Von Mierers' followers were drawn from the world of fashion, including top models from the prestigious Ford agency. They were lured in by his promise of spiritual fulfillment and his emphasis on the importance of physical beauty.

However, von Mierers was a misogynist who preached hatred towards Jews and Hitler. He predicted an apocalypse would occur in 1999, following a 'magnetic polar shift.

' The story of von Mierers and his Eternal Values cult is revisited in a new HBO Max documentary series, Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult. The series features interviews with former followers, including top models from the 1980s, Hoyt Richards and Jacki Adams.

It's a tale of vulnerability, narcissism, and jaw-dropping gullibility, in which high-flyers would finish a day's work on the catwalk or Wall Street and then spend hours scrubbing hall floors or doing the laundry because von Mierers insisted they had to work on controlling their egos. He was a New Age cult leader, but also an old-fashioned conman, whose 'healing' stones were worth a fraction of what he charged his moneyed admirers for them.

They happily forked out because he insisted the gemstones were imbued with a spiritual power that would transform their lives and protect them from dark, satanic forces. Von Mierers also lied about himself, claiming to have been an orphaned scion of an illustrious and super-wealthy Manhattan family who knew the British Royal Family.

However, he was actually Fred Meyer from suburban Brooklyn, whose father ran a dry-cleaning business. An avid social climber, whose German-sounding accent was entirely fake, he'd cut his teeth at the art of separating rich people from their money by sponging off elderly New York widows after his modelling career hit the skids. Jacki Adams was the face of make-up giant Elizabeth Arden and regularly appeared on the cover of Vogue.

She joined the group in 1987, when she was 22, but was denounced as 'evil' by von Mierers after starting a relationship with another male member of the group. Latching on to a soaring interest in yoga, meditation, astrology, and lifestyle gurus in the 1980s, he provided a 'bridge between the Yuppies and the New Age,' former member John Hoyt tells the documentary.

Hoyt was 16 when he first encountered von Mierers, who sat next to him on a beach on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket. He was soon spouting Eastern mysticism to the teenager, drawing yin and yang symbols in the sand. It wasn't long before he was taking the impressionable youngster to Studio 54. Von Mierers urged Hoyt to go into modelling, and he soon became a successful model, appearing on the cover of Vogue and working for top designers.

However, his success was short-lived, and he eventually became disillusioned with von Mierers' cult. He realized that von Mierers was using him and his fellow followers for his own gain, and he eventually left the group. The documentary series Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult is a must-watch for anyone interested in the darker side of the New Age movement and the cults that thrive within it





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