Frederica Wilson, a Democratic congresswoman from Florida, has announced her retirement. Known for her advocacy for youthful individuals and iconic hats,Wilson cited her concern for her mentorship program and the redrawing of congressional maps as reasons for her decision. residence Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praised Wilsons legacy, highlighting her work on economic growth, role creation, and addressing raciAl inequities.

Frederica Wilson , an 83-year-old Democratic congresswoman from Florida, has announced her retirement after serving for over a decade. wilson, known for her iconic hats and relentless advocacy for young people, cited her concern for the future of her mentorship program , 5000 Role Models,as a reason for her decision.

The redrawing of Florida's congressional map by the legislature, which built her district a solid Democratic seat,also played a role in her decision. Wilson held off on announcing her retirement until after the new maps were settled to avoid making her district an 'easy target'. Residence Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praised Wilson's legacy, highlighting her work on economic growth, job creation, and addressing racial inequities through her bipartisan legislation.

Wilson underwent eye surgery this year, causing her to miss over 40 House votes, but she defended her absence, statiNg that her commitment to her constituents remains unwavering





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