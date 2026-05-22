Freddy Brazier splits with Holly Swinburn again

Freddy Brazier has split with Holly Swinburn again. The couple, who had welcomed their baby daughter Isla Jade in March, have decided to end their relationship for good despite rekindling it previously. Friends of the couple describe their relationship as 'toxic' and say the split has become very hostile. They are no longer living together.

Freddy Brazier has split from his on-off girlfriend Holly Swinburn again. The son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, 21, and Holly, 22, welcomed their baby daughter Isla Jade in March after rekindling their relationship.

But since the birth, friends of the couple say their relationship has turned 'toxic' and that they 'have split for good this time.

' They are no longer living together, but wider family members are trying to smooth things over for the sake of their newborn. 'Freddy and Holly have struggled to make their relationship work. It has turned volatile and toxic,' one friend said.

'In recent days, they had an explosive row and have decided to split, and this time they are saying it is for good. Right now, there is absolutely no way back. Things have gone too far for that. Freddy Brazier has split from his on-off girlfriend Holly Swinburn again, the Daily Mail can reveal.

The son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, 21, and Holly, 22, welcomed their baby daughter Isla Jade in March after rekindling their relationship.

'It's really sad, they were both excited about becoming parents, but it seems to have been unsustainable. Holly is a new mum, and Freddy seems to be struggling. It's an absolute mess.

' Freddy and Holly met on TikTok in June 2025 and announced they were expecting their first child two months later. They then split in November after he 'partied with girls and smoked cannabis in her home' while she was abroad





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Relationships Lifestyle Freddy Brazier Holly Swinburn Relationship Difficulties Toxic Relationship Split Again Baby Daughter Isla Jade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rochester City Council split on sale of two former RCSD school buildingsCity Council tabled a vote Tuesday to sell the former School No. 29 building to the Rochester Academy of Science charter school.

Read more »

Jake Quickenden and wife Sophie Church split after four years of marriageFormer X Factor star Jake Quickenden and his wife Sophie Church have reportedly split after four years of marriage. The couple share two children and are said to be 'incredibly amicable' and focused on co-parenting their children.

Read more »

A Philly woman admitted stealing $100,000 in disability benefits intended for a woman who was killed and buried under concreteHolly Sadowski was not charged in connection with the death of the victim, but prosecutors said she accessed the victim's bank account and stole disability benefits.

Read more »

Holly Willoughby, Emma Bunton, and Nicole Appleton Make Stylish Fashion Statements at Gordon Ramsay's Krude Olive Oil Launch EventPresenter Holly, 45, turned heads in a light blue suit and strappy heels, while Spice Girl Emma, 50, opted for a butter yellow oversized jacket and smart trousers. All Saints star Nicole, 51, meanwhile, wore a white shirt and beige chinos.

Read more »