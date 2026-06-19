Freddy Brazier's Relationship with Ex-Girlfriend Holly Swinburn at an All-Time Low

Freddy Brazier's relationship with his ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn is reportedly at an all-time low, with the couple having a furious incident at their former home last week. Freddy's father Jeff has even volunteered to help provide some stability for the baby while the warring pair work out their differences. Freddy has been open about his own struggles with bipolar and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Freddy Brazier attended a MIND charity event on Thursday night, hours after it was reported his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn is at an all-time low.

The 21-year-old attended the Strength Isn't Silence LAX. Bid art auction marking Men's Health Awareness Week and in aid of MIND charity and The Ricky Hatton Foundation at Brunswick Gallery. Freddy's appearance at the charity auction is hopefully a positive step for the son of Jeff and the late Jade Goody. He rubbed shoulders with Kelly Osbourne and DJ Fat Tony.

The television personality has been open about his own 'serious' struggles with bipolar and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Freddy Brazier attended a MIND charity event on Thursday night, hours after it was reported his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn were at an all-time low. Previously opening up about his tough experience in school, Freddy explained how he was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 10.

I never meant to be disruptive, I don't think I was bad but I weren't good, he admitted. Last month, it was reported Freddy had split from Holly again after rekindling their relationship following the birth of their daughter. Freddy and Holly met on TikTok in June 2025 and announced they were expecting their first child two months later. They then split in November after he partied with girls and smoked cannabis in her home while she was abroad.

In April, the model moved out of their home before flying to Gran Canaria after Holly refused his grandmother, Jackiey Budden, an opportunity to meet their daughter. Just two weeks later, they reunited but the happiness was short-lived. Holly is said to have concerns about Jackiey's lifestyle and believes she has been a negative influence on Freddy. Freddy previously claimed that he had come to the realisation that his grandmother had been lying to him in an explosive TikTok video.

Freddy and Holly, 22, who welcomed their daughter, Isla Jade, in March, had a furious incident at their former home last week where police became involved after a string of previous rows. Freddy's father Jeff, 47, has even volunteered to help provide some stability for the baby while the warring pair work out their differences. You can read the full story here.

The television personality has been open about his own serious struggles with bipolar and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and so the event was close to home. However, in December Freddy appeared to have patched things up with her just in time for Christmas. Last year, Freddy's father Jeff, 47, tried to obtain a court order to prevent Jackiey from having contact with his son, as he feared she was a negative influence on him.

Since Jade Goody's death, Jeff has looked after Freddy and his older brother Bobby Brazier, 22. Jackiey, 68, helped raise the boys, but she and Jeff have clashed multiple times over the years. Freddy's appearance at the charity auction is a positive step for the son of Jeff and the late Jade Goody, who has been open about his own struggles with mental health. He has been open about his own struggles with bipolar and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)





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