Freddy Brazier Appears at Mental Health Charity Amidst Strained Co-parenting Battle with Ex Holly Swinburn

Freddy Brazier made a public appearance at a MIND charity auction for Men's Health Awareness Week, hours after reports of a violent incident with his ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn involving police. The article details the ongoing and toxic co-parenting struggle over their daughter, Isla Jade, the involvement of Freddy's father Jeff Brazier, and the historical family conflicts with grandmother Jackiey Budden, all set against Freddy's own openness about his bipolar disorder and ADHD.

Freddy Brazier attended a MIND charity event on Thursday night, a public appearance that came just hours after reports detailed a further deterioration in his relationship with ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn .

The 21-year-old television personality was at the Strength Isn't Silence LAX. Bid art auction held at Brunswick Gallery, an event marking Men's Health Awareness Week and raising funds for MIND and The Ricky Hatton Foundation. This sighting follows a Daily Mail report stating that Freddy and Holly, both 22, had a fierce altercation at their former residence the previous week, an incident that required police intervention.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter, Isla Jade, in March, have endured a series of public disputes. The situation has become so strained that Freddy's father, Jeff Brazier, has stepped in to provide stability for the infant while the former partners navigate their ongoing conflict. At the charity auction, Freddy mingled with attendees including Kelly Osbourne and DJ Fat Tony.

The event held personal significance for Freddy, who has been candid about his own mental health battles, including diagnoses of bipolar disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). His attendance is viewed by many as a constructive, if tentative, step for the son of the late Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier. In recent months, the on-again, off-again relationship between Freddy and Holly has been a fixture of tabloid coverage.

They initially connected on TikTok in June 2025, announced their pregnancy two months later, and then split in November after allegations that Freddypartied and used cannabis in Holly's home while she was traveling. After a brief reconciliation in the spring, Holly moved out in April and traveled to Gran Canaria following a refusal to allow Freddy's grandmother, Jackiey Budden, to meet their daughter. This decision stemmed from Holly's concerns about Jackiey's perceived negative influence.

The couple reunited again in May, but the reconciliation was short-lived, culminating in the recent police-involved incident. The familial discord extends beyond the couple's relationship. Freddy has publicly accused his grandmother, Jackiey, of deception, a claim he made in an explosive social media video. This accusation adds another layer to the longstanding tension between Jeff Brazier and Jackiey.

Jeff, who has raised Freddy and his older brother Bobby since the death of their mother, Jade Goody, has previously attempted to legally restrict Jackiey's access to his children, citing fears about her influence. While Freddy's appearance at a mental health charity event highlights his advocacy and personal connection to the cause, it also underscores the complex personal challenges he is navigating publicly, including co-parenting turmoil and fraught family dynamics





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