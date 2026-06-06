Freddie Freeman’s walk-off homer gives Dodgers a 1-0 victory over Angels

Freeman homers on a full-count fastball from Kirby Yates to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning. Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki strikes out a career-high 10 over seven scoreless innings, and Angels starter Reid Detmers gives up two hits…

The Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman celebrates with first base coach Chris Woodward after hitting a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 1-0 victory over the Angels on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers first baseman hit a homer against the Angels reliever to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 1-0 victory on Friday night. Yates, who spent last season with the Dodgers before signing as a free agent with the Angels, threw a 92 mph fastball over the middle on a 3-and-2 count, and Freeman launched it into the bleachers in right-center field.

Yates was the one to finally blink in what had been a taut pitchers’ duel between the Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki and the Angels’ Reid Detmers. Sasaki struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings, while Detmers struck out six in six innings. Each pitcher gave up two hits, none in the first three innings. Sasaki continued moving past the erratic performances that marked his first go-around in the majors.

In his last four starts – beginning with a dominant performance against the Angels on May 17 in Anaheim – Sasaki has a 1.48 ERA with 29 strikeouts and five walks. His fastball velocity also continues climbing. He threw his hardest major league pitch to date, hitting 100.6 mph in the second inning. His 98.3 average fastball on Friday was 1.2 mph harder that his season average coming into the game.

Second baseman Miguel Rojas bare-handed a ball that deflected off of Sasaki’s glove and made an off-balance throw while moving to his right to barely get Nick Madrigal at first. Shortstop Mookie Betts then ranged over the middle to backhand a Zach Neto grounder. He made a quick flip to get the inning-ending force out at second. In the sixth, third baseman Santiago Espinal made a diving stop of a Jo Adell grounder, saving a run.

Detmers also got an assist from his defense in the first, when Mike Trout made a catch of a Betts line drive on a full sprint toward left center. Detmers bounced back from a sloppy outing last weekend in Tampa Bay, looking more like the pitcher who struck out 14 in a dominant game in his previous start. Detmers’ strikeout victims included Shohei Ohtani twice. Detmers also got Ohtani on a flyout, helping to end his 19-game on-base streak.

Detmers also struck out Will Smith twice, once with two runners on and two outs in the fourth. Like Sasaki, Detmers also had a little extra juice for this matchup. His average fastball was also 1.2 mph harder than his season average coming into the game. Once the starters were done, the relievers were just as good.

Edgardo Henriquez worked a scoreless eighth, including a strikeout of Trout on a 102.7 mph fastball. Left-hander Tanner Scott got the first two outs of the ninth, then right-hander Blake Treinen needed one pitch to get the third out. Angels right-handers Chase Silseth and Sam Bachman got through the seventh and eighth, respectively, each stranding one runner.





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