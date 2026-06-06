Freddie Freeman hits walk-off home run in Dodgers' victory over Angels

Freddie Freeman hits a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers to a 1-0 victory over the Angels.

Freddie Freeman, right, celebrates with teammates as he crosses home plate after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning of a 1-0 win over the Angels at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Freddie Freeman hits a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers to a 1-0 win over the Angels in a game that featured just three hits for each team. Rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki put on a strong performance, striking out 10 over seven innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball. After being swept by the Angels last year, the Dodgers have won four straight games against them this season.

Through most of the game, the excitement was contained to a pitcher’s duel — a chess game of defensive plays, waiting to see who flinched first.pitcher Roki Sasaki was red hot in what would tie for his longest outing of the season. Sasaki, for the first time this season, threw triple digits in back-to-back appearances, topping 100.6 mph. The Japanese pitcher threw all three of his pitches harder than his yearly average.

With the speed uptick, Sasaki has also seen an inverse downtick in the earned runs column on his statline. His monthly ERA reached its zenith at 7.23 in his April starts, descending to its current 4.03 ERA. Freddie Freeman hits a walk-off home run for the Dodgers in a 1-0 win over the Angels at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

In Sasaki’s best starts, the elevated velocity and pitch mix makes the right-hander lethal, giving him extended runway to pitch further into the game. Against the Angels , the elevated velocity allowed him to throw 4⅓ hitless innings in his career-high 11th appearance of the season. He pitched seven innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out 10. Some quick thinking from second baseman Miguel Rojas also helped preserve Sasaki’s strong start.

On Nick Madrigal’s sharp line drive in the third inning, the pitcher reached for the ball and popped it up with the tip of his glove. The ball ricocheted off its intended course, but Rojas nabbed it with his bare hand, throwing it to first where a lunging Freeman caught it. The play was initially ruled as an infield single, but it was overturned on review.

Madrigal would break the Angels’ hitless run in the fifth with a double off the left-field wall. But, he was left stranded as Sasaki finished the inning by inducing a groundout before striking out Adam Frazier. Freddie Freeman watches his walk-off home run clear the wall in right-center field to cap a 1-0 win over the Angels at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. The Dodgers didn’t fare much better against Angels starter Reid Detmers.

In the fourth, Freeman singled and moved to third on a forceout on Kyle Tucker. But, with two outs on the board, Will Smith struck out. Andy Pages squandered a potential scoring opportunity when he was caught stealing in the sixth. The center fielder, who went one for four, has struggled at the plate in recent games.

Against Arizona this week, Pages batted .176, collecting only three hits. As the innings dragged, both the Dodgers and the Angels failed to find momentum. Reliever Chase Silseth took over in the seventh for Detmers, who gave up just two hits, walked two and struck out six. Silseth silenced the opposing batters, issuing only a walk to Smith.

Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki says no one explained key cultural differences between Japan and the U.S. Mastering differences helped him relax on the mound. Edgardo Henriquez took over in the eighth, striking out the first two batters he faced.

Then, he hit Zach Neto with a pitch, and after Neto stole second, the Dodgers found themselves in a precarious position with Mike Trout at the plate. Not for long, though, as Henriquez struck out Trout. Manager Dave Roberts, who had watched Rojas and Santiago Espinal go a combined 0 for 4, pinch-hit for both in the eighth.

To a roaring applause, Max Muncy entered the batter’s box, his first plate appearance since a scary collision with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ildemaro Vargas on Thursday. Muncy, though, went down swinging. Tanner Scott took the mound in the ninth a day after he gave up a walk-off home run to Arizona’s Ketel Marte. Jo Adell hit a one-out single then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Donovan Walton.

Roberts then put Blake Treinen into the game, and he got Oswald Peraza to ground out to first. With Freeman’s sixth career walk-off home run, the Dodgers beat the Angels for the fourth consecutive time this season. Angels second baseman Oswald Peraza walks back to the dugout after grounding out during the ninth inning against the Dodgers.





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