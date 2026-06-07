Freddie Freeman crushes a walkoff homer, lifting the Dodgers over the Angels 1-0

Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Angels 1-0 on Friday night in the Freeway Series opener.

Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Angels 1-0 on Friday night in the Freeway Series opener.

Freeman sent a 3-2 pitch from former Dodger reliever Kirby Yates over the wall in deep center and was greeted by his teammates at home plate. Fans chanted"Freddie! Freddie!

" The Dodgers were on the losing end of a walkoff homer in Arizona on Thursday night. Freeman finished with two hits and a walk Friday. The Dodgers outscored the Angels 31-3 in winning the teams' first three meetings this season. Friday's series opener at Dodger Stadium was taut, with each team notching three hits.

Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki struck out a career-high 10 over seven scoreless innings. He didn't allow a hit until the fifth when Nick Madrigal doubled with one out. The Japanese right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.03. Angels starter Reid Detmers matched Sasaki through three hitless innings of his own before Freeman singled in the fourth.

The left-hander gave up two hits over six innings, struck out six and walked two. Angels slugger Mike Trout was hitless in four at-bats, and struck out three times. His former teammate, Shohei Ohtani, didn't fare any better. The two-way superstar was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Angels RHP Jack Kochanowitz was set to start Saturday against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto .





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