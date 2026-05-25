Fred Kerley wins men's 100-meter final at Enhanced Games in Las Vegas

American swimmer Fred Kerley won the men's 100-meter final at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas, beating his previous best time and receiving a $1 million bonus for his performance.

in a race where the sprinters had to be placed in the starting blocks four times because of false starts and untied shoes. Kerley, who predicted Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 seconds would get “destroyed,” ran a time that would have placed him last at the Paris Olympics two years ago, where he ran 9.81 and won bronze.

The only athlete to win the $1 million bonus for going faster than the world record over the four hours of swimming, weightlifting and track in the specially built stadium on the Las Vegas Strip was Kristian Gkolomeev, who closed the night by swimming the 50-meter free in 20.81 second





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Enhanced Games Las Vegas Strip Fred Kerley Kristian Gkolomeev 100-Meter Final World Record Bonus Paris Olympics Swimming Weightlifting Track

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