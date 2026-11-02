Fred Harrison Predicts UK House Price Crash of Over 30 Percent by 2028

Economist Fred Harrison warns of a 30% UK housing crash beginning in 2026. Learn how his 18-year cycle theory explains the imminent drop in property values and impact on buyers.

Authoritarian predictions from veteran economist and author Fred Harrison signal the immediate onset of a severe UK property market correction. Harrison asserts that the housing crash has already begun and projects a decline in house prices exceeding 30 percent over the next four years. This forecast suggests a downturn that will significantly eclipse the financial meltdown experienced in 2008, when average prices dropped by 19 percent during that period.

The economist specifically identifies 2026 as the commencement year for this next major market downturn, a date he has consistently warned about since 2021. If his calculations hold true, the typical property value in the United Kingdom will plummet by approximately £82,000. This drop would reduce the average home price from the current level of around £273,000 down to £191,000 by the end of the projected period.

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The 18-Year Property Cycle Theory

Harrison bases his grim outlook on his well-known theory of an 18-year economic cycle, which he claims has operated within the British economy for at least 300 years. This cyclical model divides the market into distinct phases following a crash. The first phase involves a recovery period where the property market takes approximately four years to restart its upward trajectory.

Following this initial recovery, the market enters a phase of modest growth lasting six or seven years. This period of expansion is typically followed by a mid-cycle dip, which lasts for one or two years before another phase of growth begins. That subsequent growth phase also tends to last for six or seven years, completing the broader eight-year segment of the larger 18-year cycle.

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Historical Accuracy and Market Data

Fred Harrison has a documented history of accurately forecasting major market shifts decades in advance. In his 1983 book titled The Power in the Land, he correctly predicted that property prices would peak in 1989, anticipating the recession that subsequently followed. His track record continued with a ten-year forecast made in 1997, where he predicted a global financial crisis triggered after house prices peaked in 2007, an event that unfolded with markets entering a freefall in 2008.

Current data supports the notion that prices are already trending downward, although the scale differs from past crashes. Nationwide Building Society reported that the average home fell by £5,314 since April, dropping from £278,880 to £273,566. Additionally, Land Registry data indicates that prices in London, the South East, and the South West of England are now lower on average than they were four years ago.

Real Terms Decline and Regional Impacts

When adjusting for inflation, house prices across the southern regions of England have already fallen in real terms by around 20 percent. Harrison describes the current environment as a period of protracted decline, noting that the underlying driving forces behind rising prices are the finite supply of land. He argues that boom and bust cycles are systemically embedded in the architecture of the economy, making such downturns inevitable under his model.

Harrison expects house prices to fall further in 2027 and continue dropping through 2028. This prediction is unusual because it has not been preceded by a traditional house price boom like the one seen before 2008. While home values increased by 3 percent between August 2021 and 2026, rising from £265,000 to £273,000, this growth was far less dramatic than the 43 percent surge seen in the four years leading up to the 2008 crash.

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Global Markets and Future Outlook

The economist suggests that the usual mania associated with housing bubbles occurred during the pandemic rather than immediately prior to the crash. He notes that money has flowed into other speculative assets such as technology stocks, with the AI industry acting as a camouflage for the trends in the real estate market. According to Harrison, these investments are based on almost pure speculation in the future.

The bottom of the crash will be determined by whether people believe the Government is offering a realistic strategy for navigating the economic hole into which the country is careering. Harrison states that with all that money pouring into tech corporations, analysts perceive economies as booming, but these perceptions mask the true state of the property market. His warning remains that the crash has already begun, with the full impact yet to be realized across the UK.