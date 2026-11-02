Fred Harrison Predicts 30 Percent UK House Price Crash by 2028

Economist Fred Harrison warns of a UK property crash exceeding 30 percent decline, predicting average values drop to £191,000 by 2028. This article analyzes his 18-year cycle theory and the economic factors driving the market downturn.

Economist and author Fred Harrison has issued a stark warning that the United Kingdom is already in the midst of a severe property market crash that will ultimately surpass the severity of the 2008 financial meltdown. Harrison asserts that average UK house prices are poised to fall by more than 30 percent over the next four years, a dramatic correction that would see the typical home value plummet from approximately £273,000 down to £191,000.

Harrison's Historical Forecast Accuracy

Harisson's prediction carries significant weight due to his historically accurate track record in identifying major economic shifts. In his 1983 book, The Power in the Land, he correctly forecast that property prices would peak in 1989 and warned of the subsequent recession. Decades later, in 1997, he predicted a global financial crisis triggered after house prices peaked in 2007, a prediction that aligned perfectly with the market freefall of 2008, when average prices fell by 19 percent.

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Since 2021, the economist has been consistently warning that the next property crash would begin in 2026. He maintains this conviction today, suggesting that the market has already entered a period of protracted decline. While his views are considered alarmist compared to predictions from major lenders, recent data from Nationwide Building Society shows that prices have been falling in recent months, with the average home falling by £5,314 since April.

The 18-Year Economic Cycle Theory

At the core of Harrison's analysis is his theory of an 18-year economic cycle, which he developed after mapping out hundreds of years of historical data. He argues that the British economy runs in regular cycles of peaks and troughs that have operated within the UK for at least 300 years. According to this framework, after each crash, the property market takes about four years to restart its upward trajectory, followed by six or seven years of modest growth known as the recovery phase.

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Following the recovery phase, the market typically experiences a mid-cycle dip, often a one or two-year downturn, before another phase of growth ensues. Harrison indicates that based on the last financial crash in 2008, the next major downturn is due now. He expects house prices to continue falling in 2027 and keep dropping through 2028, driven by these systemic cycles rather than temporary economic fluctuations.

Land Supply and Speculative Market Forces

What makes Harrison's current prediction unusual is that this crash has not been preceded by a typical house price boom. Unlike the 43 percent surge in the four years leading up to the 2008 crash, home values have largely stagnated in recent years. The average UK property increased only 3 percent between August 2021 and 2026, rising from £265,000 to £273,000 according to Land Registry figures, a trend largely fueled by rising prices in the North of England and Scotland.

Harrison suggests that the usual mania occurred during the pandemic instead of just prior to the crash, with capital flowing into other speculative assets like technology stocks. He argues that the driving forces of the crash are camouflaged by global market activities, particularly the AI industry, which he describes as a real estate operation disguising underlying trends. He believes that investments in tech corporations are based on almost pure speculation in the future, rather than solid economic fundamentals.

Regional Declines and Future Economic Strategy

Land Registry data confirms that prices are now lower on average in London, the South East, and the South West of England compared to four years ago. When adjusting for inflation, this means prices across the south have already fallen in real terms by around 20 percent. Harrison emphasizes that the bottom of this market cycle will be determined by whether the Government is offering a realistic strategy for navigating the economy out of the hole into which it is careering.

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According to Harrison, the underlying force behind rising prices in the property market is the finite supply of land. He states that boom and bust cycles are systemically embedded in the architecture of the economy. As the market continues to adjust, consumers and investors must monitor these shifts carefully, as the predicted 30 percent correction represents a fundamental restructuring of property values across the United Kingdom for the foreseeable future.