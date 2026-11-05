Freaks Only Host Keith Holcombe Launches 24/7 Internet Radio Station After KCRW Layoffs

Keith Holcombe restarts Freaks Only as an independent 24-hour internet radio station following October 2025 layoffs at KCRW. The station features diverse genres and relies on subscriptions to sustain operations.

Keith Holcombe, the veteran radio host known for curating eclectic late-night soundscapes, has officially launched Freaks Only FM, a round-the-clock independent internet radio station. This new venture follows his departure from Santa Monica -based public radio powerhouse KCRW during a wave of staffing reductions in October 2025. Holcombe's transition marks the end of a 14-year tenure at the globally recognized station, where he became a staple of the Los Angeles nighttime listening experience.

Departure From KCRW Amid Budget Cuts

KCRW cited federal budget cuts as the primary reason for eliminating ten percent of its workforce, a move that resulted in the dismissal of several longtime disc jockeys. Holcombe was initially offered a reduced role that would have allowed him to continue hosting Freaks Only for just one night per week. He declined the demotion, engaging in a period of negotiation regarding the use of the "Freaks Only" name. The dispute was eventually resolved, granting Holcombe the rights to the brand while allowing KCRW to continue its own programming under that title.

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Diverse Programming and Daily Workflow

The new Freaks Only FM operates as a 24-hour streaming service accessible via a dedicated website and mobile application. Holcombe structures the day with distinct musical blocks, beginning with The Percolator from 8 a.m. to noon, which features funk, indie rock, and chill tracks. From noon to 8 p.m., the flagship show Freak Parade airs, showcasing a broad spectrum of genres including electronic, post-punk, disco, indie rock, hip hop, and new releases. This program, which mirrors the style of the original KCRW show, repeats overnight from midnight to 8 a.m.

The evening block from 8 p.m. to midnight is dedicated to Aux Out, a dance music program focused heavily on house, techno, and disco. Holcombe dedicates at least two hours daily to scanning music sites and radio promos for new material. He typically produces four hours of new programming each day, occasionally extending to eight hours for polish. Although shows are pre-recorded, he maintains the spontaneity of live broadcasting by finalizing mixes minutes before they air.

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Financial Sustainability and Ethical Standards

Operating an independent radio station presents unique economic challenges, particularly regarding licensing fees that increase with listener volume. Holcombe refuses to cut corners on payments to artists, opting for legitimate streaming services that include proper music licensing. He notes that while cheaper, non-compliant options exist, he prioritizes ethical treatment of musicians to avoid future liabilities. Recent large donations have supported the launch, but his primary focus remains on growing a steady subscriber base to ensure monthly financial stability.

Philosophy on Human Curation Versus Algorithms

The foundation of Holcombe's project is the belief that human curation significantly outweighs algorithm-driven listening. He argues that digital recommendation engines often provide lesser versions of preferred music without offering necessary refreshes. By providing personal, old-school radio programming, Holcombe aims to deliver a curated experience that algorithms cannot replicate. Listener metrics, including total hours and subscriber counts, have shown consistent monthly growth since the station's launch, validating his approach.