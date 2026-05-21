Fraudulent Builders Jailed for Million-Pound Home Renovation Scam

Two men have been sentenced to prison after defrauding homeowners of over 1.3 million pounds through a series of building scams that left houses uninhabitable.

Samuel O'Hanlon and Jack Sargeant have been brought to justice after orchestrating a devastating fraud operation that stripped homeowners of more than 1.3 million pounds.

Following an extensive eight-week trial at the Inner London Crown Court, the pair were convicted of multiple counts of fraud and laundering significant sums of money. The court heard how O'Hanlon, aged 45, led the operation with the assistance of 28-year-old Sargeant. Their method involved manipulating customers by demanding exorbitant payments before work was even completed.

They frequently claimed to have discovered unexpected structural issues in the properties, using these fabricated problems to pressure desperate homeowners into paying even more money. Many victims found themselves living in homes that had been reduced to hazardous building sites, with essential renovations left unfinished for months or years. Judge David Richards, while passing sentence, highlighted the profound impact of their actions, stating that the defendants caused misery, heartbreak, poverty, and grief on a massive scale.

As a result, O'Hanlon was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Sargeant received a sentence of five years and nine months. The human cost of this deception is exemplified by the harrowing experience of Elizabeth Hennessey. At 83 years old, Mrs. Hennessey sought to create a safe environment for her late husband, Paul, who was in failing health.

She hired O'Hanlon to build a kitchen extension and a wet room, hoping this would allow Paul to spend his final years in the home and garden they had cherished for four decades. However, the dream turned into a nightmare. Starting in October 2020, O'Hanlon began the work but failed to finish it, effectively forcing the couple out of their own home for over a year.

Throughout the process, O'Hanlon continued to demand more funds, eventually charging nearly 150,000 pounds—more than double the initial quote of 60,000 pounds. Tragically, Paul Hennessey passed away in January 2022 without ever returning to his sanctuary or seeing the culprits brought to justice. Mrs. Hennessey has spoken out about the irreplaceable loss, noting that while O'Hanlon may not have caused her husband's death, he undoubtedly robbed him of his final years of peace and comfort.

This emotional trauma extends beyond the financial loss, leaving a scar that she believes can never be fully healed. The sentencing also brings to light a systemic failure by authorities to protect the public from known predators. Evidence suggests that the warning signs regarding O'Hanlon's behavior were present long before the most recent convictions.

For instance, Robert Davies, now 82, had a disastrous encounter with O'Hanlon back in 2015 when he hired the man to repair a conservatory roof in Lewes. After paying almost 90,000 pounds for work that was never completed, Mr. Davies attempted to report the matter to the police.

However, he faced a wall of bureaucracy and indifference. East Sussex Police allegedly dismissed the case as a civil matter rather than a criminal one, and Kent Police reportedly refused to follow up due to jurisdictional issues. This pattern of dismissal left victims feeling humiliated and ignored. Mrs. Hennessey echoed these sentiments, describing how she was treated as if she were a foolish woman complaining about a simple bad experience rather than a victim of a professional criminal operation.

While Trading Standards was eventually praised for its thorough investigation, the victims collectively argue that these men should have been stopped a decade ago. The case serves as a stark reminder of the need for better coordination between law enforcement agencies to prevent serial fraudsters from operating with impunity





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fraud Sentencing Building Scams Consumer Protection Law Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Community Colleges Battle Fraudulent Students, Improve Detection but Still Face ChallengesCalifornia's community colleges have been battling fraudulent students for years, trying to prevent scammers from stealing financial aid money. Despite improvements in detection, the issue persists, with scammers stealing millions more dollars of student aid than in any previous period.

Read more »

Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million in sushi stockKura Sushi USA, tied to the Japan-based Kura Sushi chain, stood out among the many trades disclosed in Trump's recent financial filings.

Read more »

Million-pound home conversion in Cambridgeshire cost couple £1 million; they're moving to ThailandA couple who illegally converted a million-pound commercial property into a well-appointed home amid property downturn in Cambridgeshire, UK, revealed they are moving to Thailand after the loss, citing financial difficulties. They faced backlash from locals and support from a local resident.

Read more »

Million-pound home conversion in Cambridgeshire cost couple £1 million; they're moving to ThailandA couple who illegally converted a million-pound commercial property into a well-appointed home amid property downturn in Cambridgeshire, UK, revealed they are moving to Thailand after the loss, citing financial difficulties. They faced backlash from locals and support from a local resident.

Read more »