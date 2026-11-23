Serial fraudster Leslie Gayle-Childs attempted to claim Saadi Gaddafi's £10 million London property using fake companies, despite being a banned vexatious litigant.

Serial fraudster Leslie Gayle-Childs orchestrated an audacious scheme to steal a £10 million home in one of London's most prestigious suburbs, which belonged to Saadi Gaddafi, the playboy son of former Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. The 60-year-old conman, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for a separate fraud conviction, attempted to deceive two judges to gain control of the neo-Georgian mansion in Hampstead Garden Suburb. Gayle-Childs created fake offshore companies and established a bogus law firm to insert himself into a long-running legal dispute over the property between the State of Libya and a British defense company.

The Fraudster's Deceptive Scheme

Gayle-Childs launched legal proceedings regarding the eight-bedroom estate despite being barred from taking legal action in the courts of England and Wales in 2020. He was declared a vexatious litigant by then Attorney General Suella Braverman after spending a decade bringing dozens of groundless damages claims against various companies and government departments. His past grievances included a bizarre attempt to sue HM Treasury for more than £25 million in damages. Despite this legal ban, he managed to convince two judges that he had a valid case before a separate judge ultimately rejected his claim over the lavish property.

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Saadi Gaddafi's Ownership History

The genesis of this complex property dispute dates back to May 2009, when Saadi Gaddafi, who is now believed to be hiding in Turkey, purchased the mansion for a reported £10 million. The property, located a stone's throw from the millionaire's row of The Bishops Avenue, features an indoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a cinema room, and a gym across three floors. Saadi, a former professional footballer who famously played for Perugia and Udinese in Italy, was rarely seen at the home. Local residents noticed his occasional visits, which always arrived in a convoy of blacked-out limousines with a large entourage of friends and bodyguards.

Political Fallout and Squatter Invasion

Saadi Gaddafi fled to Niger when his father was overthrown during the 2011 Arab Spring, leaving the London property abandoned. Shortly after the uprising, a group of anti-Gaddafi Libyan squatters calling themselves Topple the Tyrants scaled the walls of the mansion. They unfurled a giant banner declaring Out of Libya, Out of London, and vowed to guard the property until it was handed back to the Libyan people. The group, which included four Libyan asylum seekers, occupied the house while the authorities in Tripoli launched a legal bid to claim ownership. The Libyan transitional government argued that Saadi could not have legitimately afforded the home on his reported military wage of £34,000 a year.

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High Court Ruling and Property Transfer

The mansion had been purchased mortgage-free by a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands called Capitana Seas Limited. In May 2012, the High Court officially transferred ownership of the house from Capitana Seas Limited to the State of Libya. This legal victory was achieved before Leslie Gayle-Childs launched his elaborate scam to steal the property. Gayle-Childs' attempt to exploit the legal vacuum and high value of the asset was finally thwarted by the courts, bringing an end to his extraordinary effort to usurp the assets of the Gaddafi family.

Background on the Gaddafi Family Scandal

Saadi Gaddafi's life has been marked by controversy, including allegations of drug and alcohol abuse and profligate affairs. A US diplomatic cable reported that his bisexuality was a point of extreme contention with his father, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi. Saadi's football career was equally scandalous; referees in Libya were reportedly told under pain of death to award him favorable decisions. He served a ban for failing a drug test while playing for Perugia and was later voted the worst player ever to participate in Serie A. His brief stint in professional sports included employing Diego Maradona as a technical consultant and attempting to ban Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson from training with him.