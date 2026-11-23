Serial fraudster Leslie Gayle-Childs launched an audacious scheme to steal Saadi Gaddafi's £10million Hampstead mansion, creating fake companies and a bogus law firm to hijack the legal battle.

Serial fraudster Leslie Gayle-Childs launched an audacious attempt to steal a £10million London home owned by Saadi Gaddafi, the playboy son of former Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Gayle-Childs, a 60-year-old convicted criminal now serving a 14-year prison sentence, manipulated two judges in a bid to win control of the neo-Georgian mansion located in one of the city's most prestigious suburbs.

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Core Details of the Complex Fraud

Gayle-Childs created a network of fake offshore companies and established a bogus law firm to insert himself into a long-running legal dispute between the State of Libya and a British defence company that supplies the Ministry of Defence.

This elaborate scam was designed to allow Gayle-Childs to claim ownership of the eight-bedroom property, which features an indoor swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a cinema room, despite having no legitimate legal standing to do so.

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The fraudster initiated legal proceedings even though he had been explicitly barred from taking action in the courts of England and Wales since 2020, following an application by then Attorney General Suella Braverman to declare him a vexatious litigant.

Competing Views and Legal Battles

Gayle-Childs had spent a decade bringing dozens of groundless damages claims against various companies and government departments, including a failed attempt to sue HM Treasury for more than £25million, which contributed to his designation as a vexatious litigant.

While Gayle-Childs attempted to hijack the case, the underlying property dispute involved the State of Libya seeking to reclaim the house after it was seized following the 2011 Arab uprising that ended the regime of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

The British defence company involved in the broader conflict was also part of the legal landscape, but Gayle-Childs sought to bypass the actual stakeholders by using his fraudulent entities to assert control over the asset.

Impact on Property Ownership and Next Steps

The property, located in Hampstead Garden Suburb near millionaire's row The Bishops Avenue, was originally purchased in May 2009 by Saadi Gaddafi for a reported £10million through a British Virgin Islands holding company called Capitana Seas Limited.

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After Saadi fled to Niger in 2011, squatters from a group called Topple the Tyrants entered the vacant mansion, prompting Libyan authorities to launch a legal bid to claim ownership, arguing Saadi could not have afforded the home on his £34,000-a-year military wage.

In May 2012, the High Court officially transferred ownership of the house from Capitana Seas Limited to the State of Libya, a decision that ultimately led to the rejection of Gayle-Childs' fraudulent claim by a separate judge.

Background on the Property Owner

Saadi Gaddafi, who is now believed to be hiding in Turkey, was a controversial figure known for his lavish lifestyle, including his brief professional football career in Italy where he played for Perugia and Udinese under the influence of his father's power.

Reports described Saadi's visits to the London mansion as events marked by convoys of limousines and large entourages, contrasting sharply with the subsequent occupation by squatters who vowed to guard the property until it was handed back to the Libyan people.