Fraudster Accused of Tricking Napster Out of $3 Billion Ownership Stake

A North Carolina man faces federal charges for allegedly defrauding Napster by falsely claiming a $3.36 billion investment, using forged documents and a fake bank website.

U.S. authorities have accused a North Carolina man of conning Napster out of a massive ownership stake by falsely pledging $3.36 billion he never had.

The man, identified as Daniel Cole, faces three criminal fraud and conspiracy counts. Cole also faces parallel civil fraud claims in a Thursday complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which also names his attorney, Welch, as a defendant.

According to the SEC complaint, over the course of 2024, Cole obtained 239 million shares of the digital media company Infinite Reality - roughly 25% of its total shares - by claiming he had access to $55 billion in cash, and promised to invest more than $3 billion in the company. Infinite Reality later rebranded to Napster after acquiring the streaming service. The scheme unraveled when questions arose about the mysterious identity of the company's $3 billion backer.

In November, Napster's CEO reportedly stated that the investment was not going to come through, saying the company had been the victim of misconduct and was cooperating with law enforcement to nail the fraudster. Now, federal authorities claim that Cole never gave a penny to Napster and didn't actually have the funds to do so.

Cole allegedly duped Napster into believing he did have the money by creating a complex fictitious paper trail that included forged bank statements and a fake website, set up with offshore servers, to mirror a Malaysian bank's real site. The SEC complaint also alleges that Cole, with Welch's assistance, then used the fraudulently obtained shares in Infinite Reality to secure a $1 million loan from a private third-party lender that he never repaid.

Reps for Napster did not immediately return a request for comment on the charges on Thursday. Cole and Welch could not immediately be reached for comment. The case highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in corporate financing and due diligence. The SEC is seeking disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties, and an injunction against future violations.

The criminal charges carry potential prison time. This incident is a stark reminder of the risks associated with large, unverified investment claims. The elaborate scheme involved creating a fake website that mimicked a legitimate bank, complete with login credentials that Cole provided to Napster executives to verify his supposed holdings. The forgery was so convincing that Napster's board approved the massive stock transfer without further verification.

Only later, when the promised cash infusion failed to materialize and the company tried to access the funds, did the fraud become apparent. The SEC's complaint details how Cole used a series of shell companies and offshore accounts to maintain the illusion of wealth. His attorney, Welch, is accused of drafting legal documents that facilitated the fraud and failing to conduct adequate due diligence. Welch's law firm has declined to comment.

The case also raises questions about Napster's governance and oversight during the acquisition by Infinite Reality. The company's rapid rebranding and shift to immersive 3D technology may have overshadowed proper financial checks. Napster's origins infamously date back to 1999, when it shook the music industry by launching as a file-sharing site that allowed users to download tracks for free. The name later got recycled as a licensed streaming service that has changed hands a number of times over the years.

Most recently, it was acquired by virtual reality firm Infinite Reality and cryptocurrency company Algorand in 2022. This was followed in 2025 by the Infinite Reality acquisition, which promised to transform Napster into a next-generation platform using immersive 3D technology. The fraud case now threatens to derail those ambitions. Napster's current management is cooperating with authorities and reviewing internal controls.

The incident may also impact Infinite Reality's valuation and future investments. For the music industry, which saw Napster as a disruptive pioneer, the latest scandal is a cautionary tale about the perils of rapid corporate evolution without rigorous financial oversight. As legal proceedings unfold, the case will likely serve as a benchmark for how companies vet large investment claims and the consequences of failing to do so.

The SEC and FBI continue to investigate related parties and any other potential victims





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