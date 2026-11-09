Fraud Convicted Civil Servant Kashim Chowdhury Jailed on 56th Birthday

Kashim Chowdhury was remanded into custody after being found guilty of nine fraud counts. His conviction follows allegations of coercing his mother to sign over a London property.

Kashim Chowdhury, a former civil servant, was remanded into immediate custody at Southwark Crown Court on his 56th birthday after a jury found him guilty of nine counts of fraud. The total value of the fraudulent schemes exceeded £280,000, involving overlapping employment positions across multiple government departments including Defra and the Home Office. During the three-year period in question, Chowdhury allegedly held up to five jobs simultaneously while working from his £2 million residence in east London.

Employment Fraud Mechanism and Conviction Details

The core of the fraud conviction relied on evidence that Chowdhury deceived his employers by falsely claiming he was too ill to work while simultaneously holding other full-time roles. Prosecutors at Southwark Crown Court established that Chowdhury took sick days and holidays to manage this excessive workload, allegedly applying makeup to simulate illness during video calls with supervisors. Despite these efforts, his performance in the overlapping roles was generally regarded as poor, yet he continued to receive senior project manager salaries of up to £52,000. The jury unanimously convicted him after determining that he positively lied about his employment history and the existence of his other jobs. His Honour Judge Mark Weekes remanded Chowdhury into custody, noting the collapse of the defendant's world from his own perspective.

Also read Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Nine Simultaneous Government Jobs

Alleged Coercion of Mother Over Family Home

While the criminal trial concluded with a fraud conviction, a parallel High Court dispute has emerged regarding Chowdhury's ownership of a six-bedroom property off Brick Lane. His siblings, brothers Abdul and Anis Chowdhury, and sister Fowzia Hussain, allege that Chowdhury coerced their terminally ill mother, Faijun Nessa, into signing documents that transferred ownership of the home. They claim that a Declaration of Trust, a Deed of Gift, and Land Registry transfer documents were all products of undue influence. The siblings argue that Chowdhury exploited the post-pandemic culture by positioning himself as the sole carer while managing his mother's care from the east London property.

Sibling Claims of Undue Influence and Past Violence

The civil dispute involves serious allegations that extend beyond financial coercion to include physical violence. The court heard testimony suggesting that Chowdhury stabbed his mother with scissors in the 1980s, long before the recent property controversies. The siblings believe that their mother, who died in July 2023, was manipulated into signing over the house, leaving them with nothing. Barrister Aidan Briggs, representing the claimants, argued at the High Court that Chowdhury controlled his mother's actions, stating she was simply doing what he told her to do. This testimony was given while reporting restrictions were in place to prevent publication of the civil proceedings until the criminal trial concluded.

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Chowdhury Defense Regarding Property and Intent

Chowdhury has consistently denied any coercion, asserting that his mother made the decision to sign over the property of her own free will after seeking independent legal advice. He claimed that his mother, who was illiterate in both English and Bengali, initiated the drawing up of the documents and kept him out of the loop regarding the specific details. Chowdhury argued that his mother wanted to safeguard his future, particularly given the stress caused by his siblings, whom he accused of greed. He maintained that he only wanted a roof over his head and never intended to take a single penny from the estate, contrasting his stated motives with the financial fraud convictions.

Legal Conflicts and Sharia Law Background

The intersection of the criminal and civil cases created a complex legal environment, with High Court judge Amanda Hardy KC forced to impose reporting restrictions on the civil dispute. This was done to ensure fairness while Chowdhury's fraud trial was ongoing at Southwark Crown Court, located roughly a mile away. The property dispute highlights deeper familial tensions, as Mrs. Nessa had previously expressed a desire to divide her home according to Sharia law principles, where male heirs typically receive twice the share of female counterparts. The High Court judge will return her conclusion on the property ownership at a later date. Meanwhile, Chowdhury begins his prison sentence after spending his first night in custody on his birthday, marking the end of his career in government service.