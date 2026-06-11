Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 Billed City for Unrelated Expenses

An Inquirer investigation revealed that the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 has been requesting reimbursement for expenses that are not directly related to funeral home and cemetery costs. The union has billed the city for bar and restaurant tabs, alcohol, catering costs, car repairs, and other miscellaneous items.

An Inquirer investigation found that the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 has billed the city for an array of expenses that are far outside the scope of funeral home and cemetery costs.

The union has asked to be reimbursed tens of thousands of dollars for bar and restaurant tabs, alcohol, catering costs, car repairs, carpet and upholstery cleaning, socks and underwear, garbage bags, and paper towels. The FOP has submitted receipts from businesses such as Target, Home Depot, Walmart, Acme, 7-Eleven, and CVS that include no explanation for why they qualify as funeral expenses.

The union has also forwarded monthly statements of corporate credit cards held by various members of the FOP leadership team, circling bill totals mostly for restaurants, bars, and beer stores. Other reimbursement requests lack any receipt or itemized breakdown, or are simply requests for cash, making it practically impossible to judge their merits at face value





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Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 5 Billing The City Unrelated Expenses Expenses Not Related To Funeral Costs Bar And Restaurant Tabs Alcohol Catering Costs Car Repairs Carpet And Upholstery Cleaning Socks And Underwear Garbage Bags Paper Towels Receipts From Businesses Corporate Credit Cards Requests For Cash Unjustified Expenses City's Risk Management Team Third-Party Administrator Burial Expenses Officer Deaths COVID-19 Survivors' Fund Loosely Documented Expenditures Difficult To Track City's Maximum Contribution FOP's Request For More Expenses To Be Reimburs

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