Fraser Health Faces Family Claims After 11-Month-Old Son Dies of Liver Failure

Parents of 11-month-old Salahaddin Abrar say Fraser Health missed warning signs before his fatal liver failure, and their complaint remains unanswered.

A Canadian family is mourning the loss of their 11-month-old son, Salahaddin Abrar, who died on April 19 while waiting for a liver transplant. Doctors had determined that the infant had acute liver failure, and his parents say the medical system failed to accurately care for their child before his condition became critical. His father, Abrar Ahmed, and his mother are now left asking whether Fraser Health properly investigated the sudden illness that led to their son's death.

The family first took Salahaddin to Surrey Memorial Hospital, which is owned by Fraser Health, on April 17. The boy had started vomiting and passing white, chalky stools in the middle of the night, prompting the visit after the parents had already given him electrolytes at home.

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Timeline of Salahaddin's Hospital Visits

Salahaddin was discharged from Surrey Memorial Hospital around 5am with oral electrolytes and anti-nausea medication, according to the family. Six hours after that first visit, he was brought back to the same hospital because he had become unresponsive.

The family says he then remained unresponsive for 10 hours in the emergency room. During that time, Abrar Ahmed alleges that doctors told the family there was nothing seriously wrong and that the boy would simply wake up.

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At shift change, a different nurse took over Salahaddin's care and helped push physicians to re-assess the infant. The family says this led to a transfer to BC Children's Hospital for critical care, where the child had to be intubated.

Around 5am on April 18, BC Children's Hospital told the parents that their son's liver had failed and that he would need a transplant. CTV News reported that the child was given a 50 percent chance at survival, and the family was airlifted to Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton for a transplant assessment because BC Children's could not operate on a child that small.

Family Allegations and Fraser Health's Response

Abrar Ahmed alleges that the medical team at Surrey Memorial Hospital did not check his son's blood pressure or blood sugar levels before discharging him. He says the boy's concerns were not taken seriously during the first visit.

Ahmed told CBC that doctors found his son's blood sugar was at a critical level, and that it was so severe that fluids could not be delivered through his veins. He said staff had to drill a hole in the boy's leg to give fluids through the bone.

In response to the allegations, Fraser Health told the Daily Mail that it wished to express condolences to the family. The health authority said it could not share details about the care the child received because of patient confidentiality.

Ahmed questioned the lack of further testing, writing on the family website ABirdInHeaven.com that the healthcare system did not run any more tests and repeatedly told the family that their son would wake up soon. He wrote that the boy lay in the ER bed for close to 10 hours without testing or treatment.

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There is no suggestion of wrongdoing at BC Children's Hospital or Stollery Children's Hospital. The Daily Mail approached both hospitals for comment.

Complaint Process and Family's Next Steps

The Ahmed family says it has still not received full answers from Fraser Health about Salahaddin's death. Abrar Ahmed filed a complaint with the Patient Care Quality Officer at Fraser Health, and reporting places that filing in July.

Ahmed told CTV News that Fraser Health had originally agreed to an in-person meeting but later said it would provide answers in writing. He told the Daily Mail that the complaint was filed on November 17 and that it would soon be four months since then.

He said the family has not been given a reason for the delay. According to Ahmed, the health authority only said it needed more time to thoroughly answer the family's questions, and he gets one email a month saying more time is needed.

The family continues to correspond with the hospital while it waits for a full response. Meanwhile, the Ahmeds keep Salahaddin's high chair at the dinner table as they struggle to move on from the tragedy.