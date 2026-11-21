The Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-111 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Franz Wagner scored 35 points, including a game-winning jumper with 2.4 seconds left, and the Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-111 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Facing his older brother and former teammate Mo Wagner for the first time after spending their last five seasons together in Orlando, Franz Wagner stepped back and hit a 14-foot jumper steps away from the Nets bench. Franz Wagner shot 13 for 25 from the field and made 7 of 9 free throw attempts, including a pair in the opening minute of the second quarter when he was fouled by Mo Wagner, who signed with the Nets as a free agent in July after eight seasons in Orlando.

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Desmond Bane finished with 21 points, reserve Nikola Vucevic chipped in 15 points and Anthony Black had 13 for the Magic, who have won five of their last six games. Randle scored 27 and Danny Wolf, who started in place of Egor Demin, added 20 points for the Nets, who have lost their last four games. Orlando appeared to have the game under control after Jalen Suggs hit a 3-pointer for a 106-104 lead with 3:22 remaining.

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On the next possession, the Nets used one of their challenges that overturned an offensive foul on Mikel Brown Jr. He was credited with a basket and was awarded a free throw that evened the game at 106. Randle later hit a jumper and Bane answered with a 3 that made it 109-109.

Randle then converted a pair of free throws before Wendell Carter Jr. tied the game with a putback layup with 31 seconds left following Franz Wagner's errant 3-pointer before he made up for it before time expired.