Franz Wagner scores 35 points including a final-second jumper to lead the Orlando Magic to a 113-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on November 20, 2026, eliminating Brooklyn from NBA Cup contention.

The Orlando Magic survived a tense final minute on November 20, 2026, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to secure a critical 113-111 victory against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. This win marks the Magic's third triumph in Group A play of the NBA Cup, improving their overall record to 7-8 and extending their recent momentum to five wins in their last six games. The loss eliminates the Brooklyn Nets from any possibility of advancing to the knockout round of the tournament, dropping their record to 3-12.

Wagner Scores 35 and Hits Winner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner delivered the decisive blow with 2.4 seconds remaining on the clock, burying a game-winning pull-up jumper over Brooklyn Nets guards Noah Clowney and Julius Randle while the score was tied at 111. Wagner concluded a miraculous 35-point night by shooting 13-of-25 from the field, while also contributing five rebounds and seven assists. His performance has been consistent over his last seven games, where he has averaged 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.4 steals, all while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from three-point range.

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Wagner, who leads the league in drives, continues to dismantle defenses by demoralizing opponents in the paint with his creativity and advantage exploitation. Although he may not fit the traditional mold of a floor spacer, his ability to generate high-percentage looks around the rim has made him one of the league's premier shot creators through the first few weeks of the season. His touch around the rim and consistent 30-point performances highlight his immediate impact on the Magic's offensive system.

First Quarter Dominance and Three-Point Shooting

The Magic started the contest strongly, offsetting their season-long struggles in first quarter net efficiency, which stood at minus-5.2 entering the week. Orlando scored a season-high 40 points in the opening period, mirroring their offensive explosion against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The team buried 10 three-pointers on just 13 attempts in the first quarter, a mark they have only matched once this season by the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Desmond Bane and Nikola Vucevic each hitting three shots from deep during that span.

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Despite the hot start, the Magic struggled to maintain their three-point precision for the remainder of the game. They shot just 2-of-8 from deep in the second quarter and improved slightly to 7-of-22 in the second half. However, their overall volume remained impressive, as Orlando generated 19 threes in total, tying a season high and demonstrating their capacity to stretch the floor even when efficiency dipped after the opening period.

Nets Exploit Magic Turnovers

Brooklyn kept the game competitive by capitalizing on Orlando's careless ball handling and defensive lapses, particularly in the second quarter aside from Michael Porter Jr.'s shot-making. The Magic committed 16 turnovers throughout the game, with 8 of those mistakes directly leading to 11 points for the Nets. Brooklyn, who entered the contest fifth in the league in free-throw attempts, successfully exploited these errors, getting to the free-throw line 14 times and converting 11 of those shots to sustain pressure on the Magic defense.

Vucevic Provides Bench Spark

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic delivered his best offensive performance of the season in 23 minutes of play, scoring 15 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range, while adding eight rebounds with three offensive boards. This performance stands in stark contrast to his recent DNP-CD status over the previous two games and his generally lackluster impact this season. Despite concerns that age may be diminishing his physical capabilities, Vucevic showed he can still provide a positive and efficient spark in the rotation when called upon.

The victory ensures the Orlando Magic remain unbeaten in NBA Cup play with a perfect 3-0 record and a plus-17 point differential. While the road ahead remains challenging, the Magic have demonstrated an ability to execute in high-pressure situations, highlighted by Wagner's clutch performance and a balanced offensive attack that overcame Brooklyn's late-game surge to secure the win in New York.