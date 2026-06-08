Frantic Trump’s Alarming Sleep Habit Exposed in Overnight Meltdown

The president waited just 6 hours and 23 minutes between posting deranged conspiracies.

Donald Trump’s obsession with false suggestions that the California elections are “rigged” is affecting his sleep pattern. The 79-year-old woke up early on Monday morning to spout election fraud conspiracy theories, a matter of hours after doing so late on Sunday night.

In a typically deranged Truth Social post, Trump wrote “No way this could have happened. Rigged Election! ” while sharing a Decision Desk projection about how Democrat Nithya Raman had beaten MAGA reality TV star Spencer Pratt to the second run-off spot in the Los Angeles mayoral election after several days of mail-in ballot counting. Other counts say it’s still too early to call.

The 5:25 a.m. ET post arrived just over six hours after the president made an ominous Truth Social post at 11:02 p.m. ET on Sunday, warning that there will be “great trouble and consternation” if the Republican candidates lose the high-profile California elections. Donald Trump did not provide any evidence for his claim about Democrat Nithya Raman advancing in the Los Angeles mayoral run-off.

The Daily Beast previously reported a worrying trend of how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., showing there wereTrump has spent several days trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the Los Angeles mayoral and California gubernatorial primaries while railing against his old nemesis, mail-in ballots. Trump voted by mail in a Florida special election in March.

California has a long history of vote counting continuing for days beyond Election Day because of the high number of late-arriving mail and drop-off ballots. With 87 percent of votes counted in the Los Angeles mayoral all-party primary, Raman was declared by Decision Desk HQ as the second candidate to advance into the run-off at 27 percent, having overtaken Pratt, a former star of, on just under 27 percent.

Los Angeles incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has already advanced to the run-off in the November race. Trump, who also spent weeks suggesting the only way he would lose the 2020 election would be if it was “rigged” against him, repeated the playbook in a worrying Truth Social post on Sunday night.at 11:02 p.m. ET.

“Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America, which if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow. Watch this ‘Election’ closely!!! ”





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Truth-Social California Spencer-Pratt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pacifica residents fear what's next for city's iconic pier as damage increasesThe damage has increased at an alarming rate, and many residents fear the end is near for the 53-year-old structure.

Read more »

Understanding Core Sleep on Apple Watch: What It Means and Why It MattersApple Watch's sleep tracking uses the term 'core sleep' to refer to light sleep stages. This article explains what core sleep is, how it differs from deep and REM sleep, and why it's an essential part of your sleep cycle.

Read more »

Rediscovering Trust in Beauty: From Loyal Waxing Therapists to At-Home Brow and Sleep SolutionsA beauty writer revisits a trusted waxing specialist after a brief fling with sugaring, discovers a brow artist via the Lucie App, tests Maybelline's dual-ended Brow Inserts, and finds rest with EyeAm's magnesium butter-all highlighting the synergy between professional relationships and new at-home innovations.

Read more »

Sleep Smarter: Why Smart Rings Edge Out Smartwatches for Better RestDiscover why smart rings are the better choice for improving sleep quality, despite smartwatches' superior fitness tracking and features. Learn about the comfort, fewer distractions, and subscription requirements that set these wearables apart.

Read more »