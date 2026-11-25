Franklin Templeton's Crypto Index ETF adds Hyperliquid's HYPE token on December 1, expanding its portfolio to eight assets as major traders adjust positions.

Franklin Templeton confirmed that its Crypto Index Exchange Traded Fund will officially integrate Hyperliquid's native HYPE token into its holdings starting December 1. This strategic inclusion expands the fund's cryptocurrency portfolio from seven to eight distinct digital assets, signaling a continued effort to diversify exposure within the broader digital asset market.

The integration of the HYPE token will be executed through a spot holding mechanism, ensuring that the fund maintains direct ownership of the underlying asset rather than relying on derivatives. The specific allocation percentage for the HYPE token will be determined by its designated weighting within the underlying CF Benchmarks index.

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Franklin Templeton has stated that it expects to maintain a portfolio structure that is broadly aligned with this index. This approach ensures that the new asset is treated according to the established market capitalization and liquidity metrics defined by the benchmark provider, offering a standardized path for institutional adoption of newer assets.

This institutional addition occurs amidst significant movement by other major market participants, highlighting the volatile nature of the current landscape. Abraxas Capital, identified as a major trader in the sector, reportedly exited its entire Hyperliquid position on Wednesday. Reports indicate that this exit generated approximately $530 million in profits for the firm.

The inclusion of HYPE by Franklin Templeton follows a similar move by Hashdex, which added the token to its Nasdaq CME Crypto Index ETF in September. At that time, Hashdex assigned a weighting of 3.36% to the HYPE token, suggesting that institutional interest in Hyperliquid is growing even as individual traders adjust their exposure based on short-term market conditions.

Hyperliquid is now represented by three distinct Exchange Traded Funds in the market. THYP and HYPG are both managed by 21Shares, while BHYP is managed by Bitwise. Despite the presence of these dedicated products, the combined assets under management for all Hyperliquid ETFs remain relatively low, currently totaling less than $259 million.

The entry of Franklin Templeton, a giant in the financial services industry, may provide significant liquidity and credibility to these products. The fund's decision to adopt the CF Benchmarks index for weighting suggests a standardized approach to including newer or more volatile digital assets in traditional investment vehicles, potentially elevating the asset's profile.

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Market analysts are closely monitoring technical indicators for the HYPE token, which has recently slipped below its major moving averages. Specifically, the token broke below the 200-day moving average, which is positioned near $68, a move that reinforces a bearish outlook among traders. The Relative Strength Index currently hovers around 35, indicating weakening momentum and conditions that are approaching oversold territory.

Immediate support levels for the asset are identified in the $55 to $56 range. Analysts note that a price movement above $60 could signal a decline in selling pressure, potentially stabilizing the asset. Conversely, a decline below the $55 support range could trigger further liquidations and lead to additional correction in the token's price.

The market is currently preparing for a significant event scheduled for December 6, which is a major token unlock. Reports estimate that the value of the tokens released in this event could be worth approximately $578 million at current market prices. This influx of supply presents a potential headwind for price stability in the days following the Franklin Templeton inclusion announcement.

The timing of this unlock coincides with the early stages of the HYPE token's integration into major institutional funds. Investors and traders are observing whether the demand generated by new ETF products can offset the selling pressure expected from the token unlock. The interplay between institutional accumulation and supply release will likely dictate the asset's performance in the coming weeks.

As the financial world adapts to these changes, the inclusion of HYPE in Franklin Templeton's ETF represents a notable step in the maturation of the cryptocurrency market. It bridges the gap between decentralized finance protocols and traditional investment channels, setting a precedent for how new and volatile assets are evaluated for mainstream inclusion.

This development underscores the evolving relationship between traditional finance and crypto-native projects. Franklin Templeton's move validates the infrastructure of Hyperliquid while exposing it to a broader, more conservative investor base. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether institutional inflows can withstand the pressures of token unlocks and technical bearishness.

Industry observers note that the $530 million profit taken by Abraxas Capital highlights the high-stakes environment these assets operate in. Such large-scale exits by early investors create volatility that new entrants like Franklin Templeton must carefully navigate. The fund's structured approach using CF Benchmarks offers a buffer against such erratic price movements.

The presence of three other ETFs for Hyperliquid adds complexity to the market dynamics. While 21Shares and Bitwise products currently hold under $259 million in combined assets, Franklin Templeton's massive scale could dramatically alter this balance. The fund's entry signals confidence in the long-term viability of the Hyperliquid protocol.

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Technical analysts emphasize that the breach of the $68 support level is a significant psychological barrier. The token's position below this level has triggered automated selling and reduced confidence among retail traders. However, the upcoming institutional adoption may provide a floor for prices as new capital enters the system.

The December 6 token unlock remains the most immediate risk factor for the asset. With nearly $580 million in supply potentially hitting the market, exchanges must absorb this volume without causing severe price dislocations. Franklin Templeton's spot purchase strategy helps mitigate derivative liquidation risks but does not eliminate the fundamental supply shock.

Regulatory clarity continues to play a role in these institutional decisions. By adhering to established benchmark indices, Franklin Templeton reduces regulatory friction and enhances transparency for its clients. This methodical inclusion approach may encourage other major asset managers to follow suit with other emerging crypto assets.

The broader implications extend beyond just the HYPE token. This event demonstrates that decentralized exchanges and their native tokens are becoming legitimate components of diversified investment portfolios. The integration marks a shift from speculative trading to strategic asset allocation in the digital asset space.

Investors should closely monitor the first week of HYPE trading within the Franklin Templeton fund. Early volume and price stability will provide valuable data on institutional demand. Any deviation from the expected CF Benchmark weighting could signal adjustments in how the fund manages this volatile asset class.

The success of this integration could pave the way for further expansions in the fund's lineup. If HYPE performs well within the ETF structure, Franklin Templeton may consider adding other high-potential assets from the DeFi sector. This would further solidify the bridge between traditional finance and the innovative world of decentralized applications.

Market participants are also watching the reaction of other major financial institutions. A single large player entering the market can catalyze a wave of similar actions if the initial performance is positive. The crypto industry is closely watching to see if this move serves as a blueprint for future ETF inclusions.

The current bearish technical setup makes the institutional entry particularly noteworthy. Typically, price appreciation follows major ETF approvals, but the technical indicators suggest caution. The $55 to $56 support zone will be the primary battleground for bulls and bears in the immediate future.

Ultimately, the Franklin Templeton inclusion represents a maturation of the Hyperliquid ecosystem. It provides liquidity, credibility, and long-term holding periods that were previously absent in purely retail-driven markets. This stability is crucial for the protocol's continued development and adoption by enterprise users.

As December unfolds, the convergence of institutional buying, technical support tests, and token unlocks will create a complex trading environment. The outcome of this period will likely define the token's trajectory for the remainder of the year and influence how similar assets are valued by global asset managers.