Analysis reveals Franklin Richards is the true threat to Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel film, leveraging reality-warping powers from the Fantastic Four universe.

Marvel Studios has officially centered the narrative arc of Avengers Doomsday around Franklin Richards, identifying the son of Reed and Susan Richards as the primary challenger to Doctor Doom. This decision shifts the focus from broader team dynamics to a specific, high-stakes conflict rooted in the Fantastic Four's history. The studio recognizes that while the Avengers and Thunderbolts offer combat prowess, only Franklin possesses the unique capabilities necessary to counter Doom's escalating threat.

Promotional trailers have introduced audiences to a vast array of potential adversaries, including the Avengers, the New Avengers known as the Thunderbolts, the Wakandians, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. Early marketing heavily featured child actors, such as the portrayal of Kate Bishop, and highlighted Steve Rogers' son realizing his father may have been a superhero. Despite these broader ensemble elements, the true central challenger has been present in the film from its initial concept stages.

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Doctor Doom's confirmed fixation on Steve Rogers reflects a broader Marvel Cinematic Universe obsession with the character rather than a unique trait of Doom alone. However, the Fantastic Four remain the foundational team for this narrative arc. Doom originated specifically as the arch-nemesis of the Fantastic Four before becoming a major villain in the wider universe. Consequently, the story culminating with Franklin Richards aligns perfectly with source material history and the studio's established lore.

Although currently depicted as a toddler, Franklin Richards is destined to possess one of the most formidable power sets in the Marvel Universe. His abilities vary depending on the comic era referenced, ranging from mutant status to possessing reality-warping and psionic powers that exceed most Omega-level mutants. In the comics, the sheer scale of his capabilities often poses a threat to other beings, setting him apart in the MCU. He stands in a league comparable only to characters like Jean Grey.

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With the next major phase of the MCU focusing on the Mutant Saga, there is a strong probability that Franklin Richards will be officially classified as a mutant. His codename in the comics is Powerhouse, which explains the magnitude of his abilities. Unlike most mutants whose powers manifest during puberty, Franklin's powers emerged while he was a toddler. This timeline allows for the possibility that his abilities will fully develop or evolve during the events of the new film.

Franklin Richards is heavily featured in the 2015 crossover event, which differs from the original 1984-1985 version. In this storyline, Doctor Doom creates Battleworld to save the multiverse, ruling as a supreme dictator. During this reign, Doom's face is healed, and he assumes the identity of Reed Richards, marrying Susan Richards. In this reality, Franklin Richards is revealed to be Doom's son.

Ultimately, Doom's power is transferred to Mr. Fantastic, who, with Franklin's help, restores the original Marvel Universe. The connection between Franklin Richards and Doctor Doom is explicit, showcasing Franklin's ability to control Galactus. This narrative choice justifies focusing on the Fantastic Four family to restore the timeline. While the Avengers are skilled combatants, Steve Rogers has acknowledged that they do not always consider the long-term consequences of their actions.

The Fantastic Four, however, are deeply aware of these consequences. Franklin's potential reality-warping abilities make him the ultimate counter to Doom's schemes in the next installment of the MCU. Assuming Franklin can find a way to control his powers, he could be a real contender against Doom. Depending on how much of his powers he has access to, Avengers Doomsday could even feature a narrative fakeout given Franklin's ability to precog the future.

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Not only will Franklin contend with Doom's power set, but he must also face the three sorceresses pictured with him in the trailers. One of these figures is likely Wanda Maximoff, given her confirmed resurrection in the post-credits of Avengers Secret Wars. This resurrection likely refers to a comic of the same name, adding another layer of complexity to the magical threats Franklin must overcome.

Franklin Richards' potential reality-warping abilities make him the ultimate counter to Doom's schemes. The connection between Franklin Richards and Doctor Doom is explicit, showcasing Franklin's ability to control Galactus. The Fantastic Four, however, are deeply aware of these consequences. Franklin's potential reality-warping abilities make him the ultimate counter to Doom's schemes in the next installment of the MCU.