FRANKLIN — In a quiet neighborhood in Franklin sits the Miclette House, decorated with more than 20,000 Christmas lights. “Basically, we started around 2019,” Donald Miclette said. “We had our house built in 2018, and our first year of doing the show was five shows.

FRANKLIN — In a quiet neighborhood in Franklin sits the Miclette House, decorated with more than 20,000 Christmas lights.

“Basically, we started around 2019,” Donald Miclette said. “We had our house built in 2018, and our first year of doing the show was five shows. ” That first year came during the pandemic, when the family put on a 4th of July show, a Veterans Day show, a Halloween show, a Christmas show, and a New Year’s show. Since then, the lights have evolved.

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“When I first started out, it was basically AC lights, all just basically plug-in lights,” Miclette said. “Now it’s what they call pixels. There are three lights in one, so you get a whole lot more options to choose from. ” Miclette uses a free program called xLights to plan it all out, building a 3D model of the house, mapping displays and creating light sequences before anything goes up outside.