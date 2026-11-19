Xavier Nungaray-Martinez’s father’s attorney said the public shouldn’t “rush to judgment” based on the initial report.

Lilia Nungaray, mother of Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, and stepfather Ivan Moreno attend a press conference with attorneys Spencer Lucas and Luis Carrillo at Los Angeles Unified School District Headquarters where attorneys announce filing of a formal government claim for damages against LAUSD for the 17-year-olds death on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Nungaray-Martinez died after jumping from the fourth floor at Franklin High School following a bullying incident. Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)in Highland Park tried to forcibly kiss one classmate and punched another, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Office of the Medical Examiner.later jumped from the fourth floor balcony of Benjamin Franklin High School on Sept. 30. Some family members have also identified Xavier as Xavier Amaya.

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Michael Carrillo, an attorney representing Xavier’s father, William Amaya, urged the public Wednesday not to come to conclusions about Xavier based on the report alone.

“All of these statements and all of these articles discussing Xavier,” Carrillo said, “it feels like a rush to judgment. ” Carrillo said attorneys, the family and the public have yet to get further information from police, Los Angeles Unified School District officials and witnesses at In the report, the medical examiner investigator says a Los Angeles Police Department detective reported that Xavier punched a male student on Sept. 30 and tried to forcibly kiss a female student, who pushed him.

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The male student then punched Xavier back, the detective told the investigator. The altercation was “broken up by a substitute teacher” and Xavier ran down the hallway while the other student was “approximately 25-30 feet away,” according to the report.

“The decedent then turns around and runs at the balcony where he jumped off the 4th floor,” the report read. The detective told the investigator that some witnesses said Xavier seemed like he was on an unknown substance, the report said. Another person, whose name is redacted, told the investigator that Xavier didn’t have depression and never used alcohol, drugs or other substances, according to the report.

Cell phone video that previously circulated on social media showed an adult standing between Xavier and another student with his arms extended, telling them to stop. The other student proceeds to punch Xavier, who eventually escapes to one of the school’s outside hallways, followed soon after by the other student. Video then shows Xavier go head first over the railing.

On Monday, lawyers representing Xavier’s parents announced they had filed government claims against LAUSD, signaling their intent to sue the school district. Xavier’s parents have alleged that district leadership and school staff didn’t do enough to protect their son from ongoing bullying or stop the altercation that ended in Xavier falling to his death.the medical examiner’s conclusion that Xavier died by suicide.

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Attorney Spencer Lucas read a statement on behalf of Xavier’s mom, Lilia Paola Nungaray, saying that he was looking forward to learning to drive, getting a job and eventually joining the Army.

“He was thinking about school work, his responsibilities and the things he wanted to accomplish,” the statement read. “Xavier was a typical teenager, and he had dreams and plans for the future. He was kind, loving, respectful and a good person. ” While announcing the filing of the claims, Xavier’s parents and their attorneys didn’t mention the medical examiner’s depiction of events.

The family and their attorneys did contest claims that Xavier may have been suicidal or under the influence of drugs when he died. The report from the medical examiner’s office found a “presumptive positive” result for marijuana, though cannabis can appear on some drug tests for months after use. His parents and their attorneys said they believe he was scared and possibly disoriented from his injuries after being hit when he went over the fourth floor railing.