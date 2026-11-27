As Americans shop for Christmas, Franklin Graham urges families to pack Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts, with 12.8 million hoped for.

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The president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse shared an exclusive Christmas video message with Fox News Digital, inviting Americans to participate inFor Graham, the annual tradition is also a family affair. This year, the evangelist took his 3-year-old granddaughter, Georgia, to Hobby Lobby to fill a shoebox of their own.

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FRANKLIN GRAHAM CALLS ON AMERICA TO 'TURN BACK' TO GOD 25 YEARS AFTER 9/11: 'WE STILL NEED HIS HELP TODAY' A young boy tries on a glove with Rev. Franklin Graham during an Operation Christmas Child shoebox distribution in Antigua. The Christian outreach program has delivered more than 244 million gifts since 1993, according to Samaritan's Purse.