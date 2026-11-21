Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham announces the collection of 13 million shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, emphasizing global prayer and spiritual outreach during the holiday season.

During a Friday broadcast on Fox News Channel's "The Five," Samaritan's Purse CEO Rev. Franklin Graham highlighted the spiritual significance of the upcoming Christmas season. He used the platform to promote his organization's flagship humanitarian effort, Operation Christmas Child, which aims to deliver gift-filled shoeboxes to children around the world. The segment focused heavily on integrating faith and charity, with Graham emphasizing the role of prayer in the distribution process.

Religious Reflections Amid National Crisis

Co-host Harold Ford, Jr. opened the discussion by referencing a personal initiative undertaken by the panelists following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Ford explained that he, Graham, and fellow co-hosts Jesse and Greg initiated a daily Bible study group. They read verses and commentary together, commenting on the material to learn from one another amidst the current spiritual crisis facing the United States. Ford asked Graham to identify the biggest challenge the nation faces and how it could be addressed during the holidays.

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Graham identified the primary national challenge as a collective turning away from God in favor of pleasure and temporary happiness. He urged viewers to slow down and begin reading and studying Scripture, similar to the discipline practiced by the show's hosts. To put this spiritual commitment into action, Graham announced that Samaritan's Purse is collecting 13 million gift boxes this season. These boxes are distributed through churches in 120 countries, ensuring a widespread reach for both the material aid and the accompanying spiritual message.

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The Power of Collective Prayer

A defining feature of this year's campaign is the emphasis on intercessory prayer. Graham explained that every individual who packs a box is asked to pray specifically for the child who will receive it. He posed a rhetorical question to the audience about the potential impact of 13 million people praying for children simultaneously. He cited the biblical principle that God will hear the prayer of one righteous person, suggesting that such a massive coordinated effort could yield significant spiritual results for children globally.

Historical Scale and Ongoing Commitment

Operation Christmas Child has been a longstanding program for Samaritan's Purse, accumulating a massive historical impact over the years. To date, the organization has distributed a total of 244 million shoeboxes to children in need. Graham highlighted this long-term commitment as evidence of the enduring effectiveness of combining tangible gifts with spiritual encouragement. The campaign continues to rely on volunteer networks and church partnerships to maintain its global footprint and ensure that every box is accompanied by prayer.