Franklin Graham Defends Pete Hegseth Amid Thomas Massie Impeachment Effort

Franklin Graham defended Pete Hegseth on Monday as Rep. Thomas Massie filed eight impeachment articles against the Secretary of War.

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham publicly defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a post published late on Monday. In the message, Graham argued that Hegseth is under attack from within his own party, and he offered what he described as the real reason Hegseth is being targeted so vehemently. The defense arrived as Hegseth himself pushed back against an impeachment effort led by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who filed eight impeachment articles against him on Monday.

Graham wrote that Hegseth is being attacked by Republicans and said he did not understand why members of the same party would turn on one another. The evangelist's post framed the conflict as a matter of faith and military policy, not only of partisan politics. Hegseth's defenders and critics are now debating the same set of actions, from overseas operations to the internal management of the Pentagon.

Also read Pete Hegseth’s impeachment is a thorny issue for both sides

Franklin Graham Says Hegseth Is Targeted Over DEI Policies

Franklin Graham said the real reason Republicans are going after Pete Hegseth is his effort to remove what Graham called anti-God, woke, and DEI initiatives that he said the Biden administration had pushed onto the U.S. military. Graham described these programs as forced on service members, and he argued that Hegseth was correcting that course after taking over at the Pentagon.

Graham also said that since Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon he has been cleaning house, and he claimed that millions of Americans are grateful for those changes. He encouraged the public to pray for Hegseth, asking that God give him strength during what he called a difficult hour. These statements were made by Graham in his own post and represent his personal views rather than any official finding about Hegseth's conduct.

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Hegseth Rejects Massie Impeachment Articles as Not Oversight

Hegseth responded to the impeachment effort by defending his record as leader of the U.S. military. According to Breitbart News, he defended the conflict with Iran, the extraction of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, strikes on alleged narco-terrorist vessels, and other actions he has taken since becoming Secretary of War.

Hegseth described Massie as a disgruntled and defeated congressman and said the impeachment effort was not oversight and not accountability. Massie, who represents Kentucky and is a Republican, filed eight impeachment articles against Hegseth on Monday. Those articles accuse Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution of 1973, suppressing free speech, carrying out extrajudicial killings, and conducting what the articles describe as the kidnapping of a sovereign foreign leader, a reference to Maduro.

In his public statements on the articles, Massie said Hegseth suppressed free speech when he allegedly retaliated against and intimidated Senator Mark Kelly over 2025 statements made by Kelly. These claims are allegations made by Massie and have not been adopted as findings by any court or committee. Hegseth has not accepted them, and he has characterized the effort as politically motivated.

Trump Backs Hegseth and House Leadership Faces a Floor Vote Deadline

President Donald Trump has also publicly backed Pete Hegseth, giving him an 'A' PLUS, PLUS, PLUS grade for his defense against what Trump called a disgruntled, angry, defeated former Congressman, Thomas Massie. Trump also called Massie a TOTAL LOSER in his remarks, placing the dispute at the center of the broader fight between the White House and the Kentucky lawmaker.

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The procedural timeline is set by the House. Massie filed the measure as privileged under House rules, which means House Republican leadership must bring the articles up for a floor vote within two legislative days. That deadline gives the impeachment effort a scheduled next step, regardless of how leaders view the merits of the charges. The outcome will determine whether the articles advance to a full House vote or are otherwise resolved on the floor.

For Pentagon personnel and the public, the immediate consequence is that the articles place Hegseth's military decisions under formal congressional scrutiny at a time when he is publicly defending his leadership. Supporters such as Franklin Graham argue that his reforms have broad backing, while Massie and the articles' other supporters contend that the actions require accountability under the War Powers Resolution of 1973. The House floor vote, expected within the two legislative days set by the privileged rules, will be the next concrete test of those competing positions.