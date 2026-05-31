Frankie Valli Cancels 2026 Tour Dates, Citing Health Reasons at Age 92

Frankie Valli, the 92-year-old frontman of The Four Seasons, has canceled all remaining tour dates for 2026 to focus on his health. The decision ends the extended run of the group's farewell tour. Valli, known for hits like 'Sherry' and 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' expressed regret to fans but emphasized the need to prioritize his well-being.

Frankie Valli , the legendary frontman of The Four Seasons , has announced the cancellation of all remaining tour dates for 2026, stating he needs to take the rest of the year off to focus on his health.

The 92-year-old icon, who just celebrated his birthday in May, made the announcement heading into the weekend, expressing deep regret to fans who have purchased tickets. In his statement, Valli said, I'm so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health. He added, I'm looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon.

Thank you for all your good wishes. This decision marks a significant shift for an artist who has remained exceptionally active on the road. Valli has been performing throughout the past few years on The Last Encores Tour, which was billed as the group's farewell run. That tour originally launched in 2023 and had most recently been extended through late 2026.

Under this schedule, he was expected to appear in select U.S. markets in June and July, followed by a string of dates from September through November. The cancellation applies to all those planned 2026 engagements. Despite stepping back from touring, Valli has consistently emphasized his enduring passion for music. In an interview with Tucson, Arizona's 94.9 MIX FM radio station in February, he explained his continued dedication: Be loyal to what you're doing and love what you're doing.

If you're doing it out of fame or with the hope of becoming famous, it's really the wrong approach. You should be doing it out of the fact that you love it and it's the most important thing in your life. If I had not become successful I'd probably still be working in some little bar. I love music that much.

His career, spanning over six decades, is studded with monumental achievements. The Four Seasons, under his leadership, charted five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, beginning with Sherry in 1962. That breakout single, famously introduced on American Bandstand by Dick Clark, shot directly to the top of the charts. Interestingly, despite that historic chart success and the group's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Valli had never won a Grammy Award until recently.

At the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards, he received a lifetime achievement honor. Reflecting on the long-awaited recognition, Valli quipped during his acceptance speech, This has been an incredible evening. I don't know what took so long, but that's the way it goes. The news of his health-related break comes as a poignant moment for fans who have cherished his voice on timeless classics like Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like a Man, and December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).

While the immediate focus is on his well-being, his legacy as one of pop music's most resilient and beloved figures remains firmly cemented. The music community now joins his legion of supporters in wishing him a swift recovery and hoping for his return to the stage when he is ready





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