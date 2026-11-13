Frankie Muniz Survives Daytona Wreck, Confirms No Major Injuries

Frankie Muniz survived a severe crash at the Ford Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway. The actor shares his condition and gratitude for safety teams.

Frankie Muniz survived a significant collision during the Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Wednesday, November 11. The actor and professional racing driver took to social media to confirm that while he sustained bruising and soreness, he avoided serious harm from the accident.

Wreck Details at Daytona Event

Muniz revealed that the incident required emergency extraction from his vehicle, stating he had to be cut out of his Ford Mustang Dark Horse R race car. He described the process of getting him out as difficult, noting that crews had to cut the roof off the car to release him safely.

Also read Frankie Muniz Rushed to Hospital After Crash at Daytona Practice, Misses Veterans Day Race

The safety team transported him to the hospital immediately after the rescue operation. Muniz confirmed that all medical procedures went smoothly and that he is currently in stable condition. He expressed immense relief that the vehicle's safety structure performed as intended during the high-impact event.

Actor's Reaction and Health Status

The former Malcolm in the Middle star emphasized that he is extremely sore but lacks any major injuries. He credited the engineering of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R cars for his physical safety, calling the car's construction a testament to modern racing safety standards.

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Muniz stated he is grateful to be walking and is currently recovering at his home in Phoenix. He thanked the fans, friends, and followers who sent messages of support, describing the overwhelming response as deeply meaningful during his recovery period.

Recent Racing Incidents and History

This incident follows another crash Muniz experienced at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11. During that event in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, he crashed his truck but also reported no significant injuries. He had previously mentioned being okay and eager to return to racing after that earlier accident.

These racing setbacks occurred during a personal transition for the actor. Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, announced in July 2026 that they were ending their six-year marriage. The couple had separated quietly before making the breakup official through a joint social media statement.

Impact on Racing Schedule

Muniz expressed disappointment at missing the Ford Proud to Honor event, which was designed to honor military veterans. He had looked forward to competing against other drivers and participating in the ceremony to support service members.

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Despite the physical toll of the crash, Muniz indicated he plans to return to the track soon. He thanked Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway staff, and hospital personnel for their professional assistance. He assured fans he will be back on the racetrack after his recovery concludes.